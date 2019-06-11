Busy Internet appoints Rosy Fynn as new CEO

Share

Rosy Fynn

4G mobile broadband service provider, Busy Internet, has appointed Rosy Fynn as its new CEO effective June 10, 2019.

Ms Fynn holds a first degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from Smith College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, both in Massachusetts, USA.

Rosy comes into this new role with a wealth of strategic and operational business leadership experience honed internationally and locally.

She is an award-winning business and change leader with over a decade’s worth of executive level experience in building and transforming businesses spanning technology, financial services and consulting.

As CEO Ms Fynn will be leading the turnaround of the business into a world-class telecoms service provider, which provides cutting-edge internet solutions across the country.

Welcoming Rosy Fynn to the team, Board member of BusyInternet, Daniel Asante said, “the board of BusyInternet is excited to have Rosy at the helm of the company. We are more than confident in her abilities and expect that her infectious energy, drive and strategic direction will give the business the jumpstart it needs to evolve into its next phase of growth.”

Speaking on her appointment, Rosy said, “I am excited about the prospects of BusyInternet, the niche opportunities within our market, the brand’s strong Ghanaian heritage of being a pioneer internet service provider in this market and an advocate for small businesses. Our focus will be to invest in our network and service delivery capabilities, create stronger relationships and synergies and build on our strong brand heritage to offer our customers superior end-to-end service experience.”

Rosy is an avid sportswoman with a passion for basketball, squash and actively participates in the annual Accra Millennium marathon.

Busy started operating in Ghana in 2001 as Ghana’s first Internet café with a mix-use space, hosting startup business and a co-working space. Busy Internet has over the years evolved into an internet service provider offering 4G LTE, Fiber, Radio and Satellite internet solutions to individuals, businesses and homes.