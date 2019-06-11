New cash levels to strengthen insurance sector – OBG Report

New cash levels to strengthen insurance sector – OBG Report
Source: thebftonline.com
Date: 11-06-2019 Time: 08:06:47:am
Share
Insurance penetration in Ghana is currently at 2% according to the NIC

The latest Oxford Business Group (OBG) report has tipped the insurance sector to greatly benefit from new lines of compulsory insurance guidelines from the practice’s regulator which seek to, among others, sustain a key financial sub-sector.

Though some of these measures – especially the new capital requirement – may prove a tough call for players, they will eventually benefit the industry according to the report.

“Ghana’s insurers are likely to face a challenging regulatory hurdle in the short-term, but one which promises to shore-up the industry.

“Increasing the industry’s capital base is crucial to its long-term development, by allowing insurance companies to accommodate large-scale, industrial projects,” the report said of the sector.

A key hurdle to insurers on the market from the host of guidelines to come from the NIC, is the potential rise in minimum capital requirement.

The NIC intends to raise the stated capital of life and non-life insurers from the present GH¢15million to GH¢50million; that of reinsurance companies will go up from GH¢40million to GH¢125million (212% increase); while that of insurance brokers will move to GH¢500,000, presenting a 66.7 percent increase from the present GH¢300,000.

The National Insurance Commission, which regulates insurance practice in the country, is bent on increasing the capital base of the sector in its bid to ensure that domestic players are more stable and capable of promoting broader economic growth.

To the NIC, ramping up the industry’s capital base will be crucial to its long-term development.


The OBG report also predicts the proposed change to minimum capital requirement will raise the possibility of a new era for mergers and acquisitions in the insurance arena.

This, it said, should be a welcome development to those who believe that Ghana’s insurance industry is fragmented and contains too many low-capacity insurers.

Endorsing that opinion is Victor Obeng-Adiyiah, managing director of Unique Insurance Company, who believes that “consolidation will ultimately be beneficial for the market”.

He however urged the regulator to be cautious in its approach: “The NIC must be cautious in how to achieve this: using recapitalisation rates as the only tool may leave us with a severely stunted home-grown market, with only those with access to foreign capital injections benefitting”.

The OBG report has also projected that ongoing economic expansion activities in the country will strongly position the local insurance sector for sustained growth.

“The market is expanding considerably—the middle-class is growing and awareness of products, especially life insurance, is increasing.

“To best understand insurance penetration rates in Ghana, one needs to look at both the population’s ability to spend and their awareness of the real benefits,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Edward Mensah, Woods and Associates, James Wood, as quoted in the report.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
NSMQ: ‘Everything happened fast,’ WASS finalist speaks on 2018 loss
Rate gov't appointees on verifiable evidence - Prof Asare
The unforgettable dinning experience at Chapter One restaurant
My haters can’t bring me down – Lil Win

Latest Stories

Pupils to enjoy free cocoa drink as breakfast from Sept 2019
Woman gives birth, sits exams 30 minutes later
Quick Angels sets out to reach out to entrepreneurs
SOS Children's Village launches 45th anniversary
My haters can’t bring me down – Lil Win
The world just moved closer to the biggest corporate tax overhaul in a century
European Union Commission Veep at first Ghana-EU Business Forum
NSMQ: ‘Everything happened fast,’ WASS finalist speaks on 2018 loss

MOST POPULAR
Video: President Akufo-Addo heckled by gender activist
Update: Uber driver arrested over two kidnapped Canadians
Terrorist attack likely in Ghana - UK gov’t advises citizens in security alert  
Arrest warrant issued for Ofosu Ampofo
Murdered soldier’s daughter taunts Rawlings over indemnity clause review call

LIFESTYLE
Dance your way to good health
ODD NEWS
Lawnmower sets speed record in Germany
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Google Maps is testing a new safety feature for taxi passengers
OBITUARY
Lydia Dankwah
ELECTIONS
EC will abide by court ruling on limited voter registration