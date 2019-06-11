Petrosol wins Best Safety Management award

Petrosol, a privately-owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), has won the Best Health and Safety Management Practices award at the Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards in Accra.
The award was in recognition of the company’s commitment to ensuring that best industry practices with regards to health and safety as well as environmental protection are adhered to at its operational areas.
The Ghanaian-owned award winning Oil Marketing Company has over the past years consistently received several awards.
Some of these are: the Best Growing Oil and Gas Company, the Emerging Brand of the Year, the Oil and Gas Finance Team of the Y ear as well as the Marketing Campaign of the Year, for its novelty “Full Quantity Campaign”, which has made Petrosol stand out as a value-for-money brand.
Additionally, its CEO, Michael Bozumbil, was adjudged the Oil & Gas CEO of the Year 2018 (Downstream) and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 whilst its Head of Marketing & Strategy, Kwasi Zigah, was adjudged the Marketing Personality of the Year 2017.
Petrosol currently operates a network of about eighty (80) fuel stations across the country and also supplies petroleum products to corporate consumers.
