Quick Angels sets out to reach out to entrepreneurs

Share

A section of participants at the Accra tour by Quick Angels Limited.

Quick Angels Limited has started a nationwide tour to reach out to potential and existing entrepreneurs to fund their businesses.

The tour is in collaboration with Africa Internship Academy, an institution noted for training and nurturing entrepreneurs. It is aimed at creating awareness about the Quick Angels brand and its service offer.

The tour started in Accra on the May 31 and is expected to be held in across the remaining 15 regions on a monthly basis. Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, is the next stop on June 28.

Quick Angels Limited is the first formal and institutionalised Angel Investor Company in Ghana. It is established up primarily to provide equity financing or funding to startups, potential and existing entrepreneurs, and persons with smart business ideas but lack funding to begin.

According to Brands Communication and Business Development Manager, Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu-Ansah, apart from reaching out to existing and potential entrepreneurs, members of the public will also be educated on Angel Investing and Equity Financing.

“As an entrepreneur you do not need debt financing to begin. It kills your innovation. You should be busy thinking of how to revolutionise or originate new ideas or add on some specifications to your already existing business to meet demands or lead in your space and not thinking of how to pay off a debt that you took to start the business.

“This is where ‘’angel investing” is paramount. All we need from you is a smart idea or business that has prospective and is economically viable,” she explained.

Commenting on the partnership, the Co-founder of Africa Internship Academy, Emmanuel Leslie Addae, commended Quick Angels for its efforts to reach to as many entrepreneurs who over the years, could not proceed with their dream due to funding.

“I have come across hundreds of potential and existing entrepreneurs who could not survive because of funding. The arrival of Quick Angels Limited is therefore essential,” Mr. Addae noted.

He was hopeful “by the end of the tour, hundreds of entrepreneurs will benefit from Quick Angels Limited’s investment opportunities.