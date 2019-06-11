Vodafone Cash to celebrate customers this June

Vodafone Cash to celebrate customers this June
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 11-06-2019 Time: 12:06:13:am
Share

Vodafone’s Mobile Money service is preparing to celebrate its customers this June, in what has come to be known as “Vodafone Cash Month.”

The Telecoms Company will be giving out various cash rewards to its loyal customers and agents as well as other incentives for inactive customers whenever they activate the service.

Vodafone Cash has also collaborated with over 100 selected shops and restaurants across the country to deliver heavy discounts to customers when they purchase items using the service. Customer should look out for the ‘Vodafone Cash is Accepted Here’ signage when shopping or eating at the favourite restaurant. 

Additionally, a new campaign has been launched to excite and reward agents with fantastic prizes including motorbikes, LED TVs and smartphones. Several engagement sessions will be held across the country to educate agents and customers on guarding against fraud and intensifying operational security. Vodafone Cash

Commenting, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash said: “we are excited that we can engage our customers, agents and other stakeholders within the mobile money ecosystem this month. As we celebrate our achievements over the years, we would like to reiterate our commitment to providing Ghanaians the safest and most convenient mobile money platform. As part of this year’s celebration, we are also transforming the lives of thousands of agents across the country with amazing prizes.”

Vodafone’s mobile money service continues to experience steady growth since its inception in Ghana three years ago. To date, it remains the only mobile money operator that allows unlimited transactions throughout the month without charges. The product, known as Vodafone Ahotor, deducts only GHC3 from the customer’s account at the beginning of the month. Customers can subscribe to this offer by dialing *110#.

Vodafone Cash service is robust and not susceptible to fraud. The telco has put in place security measures and restrictive processes, which make it impossible for successful exploitation either from actors within or without.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Lawnmower sets speed record in Germany
Even the cleaners are five-star at this Vancouver hotel
Vodafone Cash to celebrate customers this June
June 12, 1949: The day founding of Ghana changed

Latest Stories

Final 10 contenders named in race to No 10
US envoy to visit Sudan amid crisis
Even the cleaners are five-star at this Vancouver hotel
Hail Methodist Girls’ High School, Robofest World champs!
Vodafone Cash to celebrate customers this June
June 12, 1949: The day founding of Ghana changed
Night owls' health may benefit from 'simple' routine adjustments
Nine out of 10 breast cancer patients foot medical bill

MOST POPULAR
Update: Judge rules on Ayariga indemnity plea
Video: President Akufo-Addo heckled by gender activist
Update: Uber driver arrested over two kidnapped Canadians
Terrorist attack likely in Ghana - UK gov’t advises citizens in security alert  
Arrest warrant issued for Ofosu Ampofo

LIFESTYLE
Night owls' health may benefit from 'simple' routine adjustments
ODD NEWS
Lawnmower sets speed record in Germany
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Google Maps is testing a new safety feature for taxi passengers
OBITUARY
Beatrice Naakuor Quarm
ELECTIONS
EC will abide by court ruling on limited voter registration