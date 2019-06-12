Ghana makes maiden appearance at Global Petroleum Show in Canada

Share

Ghana made its first appearance Tuesday at the North America's leading energy event, the Global Petroleum Show (GPS) underway in Calgary, Canada.

The three-day event which is expected to attract over 50,000 upstream petroleum professionals provides a platform for Petroleum Commission, Ghana's Upstream Petroleum Regulator to pitch to prospective investors about opportunities that exist in the nation's upstream petroleum industry.

In partnership with the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, the Commission is leading over 20 Ghanaian companies to explore opportunities and secure the right partnerships with their international counterparts.

Led by the CEO of Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr; Head of Gov't Relations at the Ministry of Energy, Patricia Asaam; Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko; Director, Local Content at the Commission, Kwaku Boateng; and with support from Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo; a strong case is being made to participants at the GPS to consider Ghana as the ultimate destination for upstream petroleum activities.

Several investment opportunities such as farm-in, subsea inspection services, supporting government to develop Western Region as an upstream petroleum hub, revamping Tema Shipyard to support the petroleum industry among others have been highlighted at the conference.

Although Canada's industry is currently facing a downturn, the delegation is determined to present Ghana as the preferred destination for Canadian companies seeking to explore alternative regions/areas for their oil and gas activities.

The three-day GPS event which ends on Thursday 13th June 2019 is expected to provide participants with a better outlook of Ghana's upstream petroleum industry.