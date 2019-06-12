Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears

Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
Source: Reuters
Date: 12-06-2019 Time: 08:06:10:pm
Share

Oil prices tumbled 4% on Wednesday to their lowest settlements in nearly five months, weakened by another unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and by a dimming outlook for global oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell $2.32, or 3.7%, to settle at $59.97 a barrel, the international benchmark’s lowest close since Jan. 28.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures ended $2.13, or 4.0%, lower at $50.72 a barrel, its lowest settlement since Jan. 14.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported domestic crude stockpiles rose unexpectedly for the second week in a row, climbing 2.2 million barrels last week after analysts had forecast a decrease of 481,000 barrels.

At 485.5 million barrels, U.S. commercial stocks were at their highest since July 2017 and about 8% above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

“Its definitely a market that is still in some disbelief of these inventory builds, and they’re not going to be able to look beyond it,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “It has been more difficult to guess what the EIA is going to add every week.”

The EIA on Tuesday cut its forecasts for 2019 world oil demand growth, which also pressured oil futures.

Trade tensions between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, also weighed on prices.


U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had a feeling that a trade deal could be reached, while again threatening to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if they do not make a deal.

Hedge fund managers are liquidating bullish oil positions at the fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2018 due to increasing fears about the health of the global economy.

Goldman Sachs said an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and volatile oil production from Iran and others could lead OPEC to roll over supply cuts.

With the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries set for the end of June, the market is looking to whether the world’s major oil producers will prolong their supply cuts.

OPEC countries and non-member producers including Russia, have limited their oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day this year to prop up prices.

The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, said on Tuesday that OPEC members were close to reaching an agreement on continuing production cuts.

Algeria has floated an idea of increasing an oil supply cut by OPEC and its allies in the second half of 2019 as demand falters, OPEC sources said, although rolling over current output curbs is still the most likely scenario.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Photos of alleged kidnappers of two Canadians
'No external assets' involved in Canadian girls' rescue - Minister
Kidnappings: Gov't meets diplomats, assures them of safety
Photos: Celebrities flood ‘Last Two’ dinner party held in honour of Obrafuor

Latest Stories

Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
Video: Patapaa chills with European girlfriend at the beach
Meet the man educating girls in menstrual hygiene
EC sets new date for limited voters’ registration exercise
D’banj’s gold neck chain worth millions missing while on flight 
Kidnappings: Gov't meets diplomats, assures them of safety
Ghana makes maiden appearance at Global Petroleum Show in Canada
Women's World Cup: Superb Oshoala goal helps Nigeria beat South Korea

MOST POPULAR
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released
Update: Uber driver arrested over two kidnapped Canadians
Terrorist attack likely in Ghana - UK gov’t advises citizens in security alert  

LIFESTYLE
She wants women to have good sex. So she started a website...
ODD NEWS
Mum seeks mercy for dad who killed five children
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook will pay you to let it track what you do on your phone
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region