Remex Ghana announces grand pixels photography awards and exhibitions

Remex Ghana limited has announced the maiden edition of the Grand Pixels Photography awards and exhibitions slated for 7th December 2019.

Grand Pixels, established to recognize and honour outstanding photographers in Ghana will celebrate the commitment and contributions photographers have made to the development of the country.

The Project lead, Dyck Antwi Kesse described the awards as the quintessential platform to celebrate the very people whose effort put Ghana on the history map and continually enhances its image through the art of photography.

“The awards are about more than accolades, plaques or wins. They are a celebration of photography in Ghana as a whole – its triumphs, progress, and the critical role it plays for businesses and for national and cultural projection,” he said.

According to him, the photographers all over the world have evolved from just taking photos to becoming some of the most powerful people around. He explained that photography has now moved from the “dark room” to an expanse field of narrating moving stories in society.

Mr Antwi Kesse stressed that the creative commitment of photographers and the experience they accumulate has shaped and pushed the present picture Ghana enjoys in the world.

“It is for this reason that the most deserving photographers will be honoured. Not just for their ingenuity and hard work but perseverance towards advertising Ghana to the world” he emphasized.

The awards will initiate an all-encompassing project that will include educational workshops for amateur photographers and filmmakers. The workshop will also be an opportunity for renowned experts in the field to share their knowledge and experience with amateur photographers and individuals who desire to build a career in the photography profession.

The Awards Coordinator, Derrick Edwards, said photography as an art has cultural dimensions which encompass various aspects of life that reinforces people’s appreciation of life and promotes a sense of unity and friendship.

While commending the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts for its effort to uplift Ghana’s image through its various programmes that strives to promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and historical monuments to the rest of the world, he urged the Ministry to take a critical look at the photography industry and institute measures that will protect indigenous photography and filmworks.

“A lot has been accomplished by our forebears and it’s up to us to protect and sustain the rich information they’ve gathered through photography”, he said.

The night will also feature a Lifetime Achievement honour awarded to James Barnor, the first Ghanaian photographer to produce colour photographs.

Grand Pixels is presented in partnership with the Association of Professional Photographers. The President of the Association of Professional Photographers Ghana (APPG), Steve Ababio, commended the organisers for coming up with the photography award initiative.

He said celebrating the art of photography in Ghana was long overdue and expressed excitement on the tremendous value it will add to the photography industry.

He added that the hard work of photographers reflect the profound impact the profession has on national development and many other aspects of life across the country.

The Grand Pixels Photography Awards and Exhibition is an initiative of Remex Ghana Limited, an Accra based Digital Media, Communications and Events Agency.

