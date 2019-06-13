Dubai Chamber to host 5th Global Business Forum on Africa

Share

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced its plans to host the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum on Africa on November 18-19 in Dubai.

The event will be under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

Organised under the theme “Scale Up Africa”, GBF Africa 2019 will bring together African and UAE government and business leaders to explore avenues of economic cooperation and facilitate bilateral trade and investment flows.

The high-level forum will place a key focus on forging the connections that will enable scale-up, and explore how public and private sector players in Africa and the UAE can work together to sustainable partnerships.

“Over the years, the Global Business Forum on Africa has established itself as one of the world’s leading platforms that foster cooperation between Africa and the UAE and positions Dubai as a global gateway for African companies. The forum offers an unrivalled opportunity for key decision makers to explore investment opportunities in Africa and forge new partnerships that pave the way for mutual benefits and economic growth,” said Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber.

“This year’s theme highlights the importance of sustainable development as an engine and catalyst for economic and social progress in Africa, while it also sets the tone for constructive dialogue about key trends that are driving the continent’s next phase of growth,” he said.

Buamim noted that GBF Africa supports Dubai Chamber’s international strategy and ongoing expansion efforts in Africa, where the organisation currently operates four representative offices in Ethiopia, Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya, adding that the upcoming forum would offer valuable insights on business potential in promising African markets that have yet to be fully explored.

Standard Bank and Invest in Africa are supporting the upcoming forum as event partners. Among the key topics to be addressed by delegates at the forum are the role of public-private cooperation and startups in driving economic growth, key challenges and opportunities that are emerging across the continent.

The 5th GBF Africa is part of Dubai Chamber’s Global Business Forum series which focuses on emerging markets across Africa, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Over the last four editions of GBF Africa, the forum has welcomed 20 heads of state and 95 ministers and government officials from the African continent, as well as 6,300 business leaders, executives and decision-makers from 65 countries.