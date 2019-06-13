MTN urges young entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing

A digital consultant with MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi has urged young entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing to grow their businesses.
“By going digital you will be able to monitor the various activities of your brand and its products and services in a real-time” he added.
Mr. Bianchi made the call during the MTN young CEO’s summit to mark its “Y’ello Care” Staff Volunteering programme in Accra.
The summit was to train over 25 young entrepreneurs on the advantages of using social networks such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, and LinkedIn to grow their businesses.
During his presentation on digital marketing, Mr. Bianchi advised young entrepreneurs to reach customers through the internet to drive growth.
He revealed that, about 10 million potential customers can be reached using the digital space for marketing.
“The total number of active mobile internet users in the country is 9.37 million, which constitutes 31 per cent of the total population, and that explained why businesses needed to reach many of their customers through the internet to drive growth” he stated.
The digital expert called on the young entrepreneurs to also conduct surveys to get feedback to strengthen their customer relations..
“You can’t ignore complaints from your customers. You need to manage negative comments well to get positive feedback” Bianchi stressed.
The MTN's 21 days of Y'ello Care is an annual staff volunteering programme that affords MTN staff an opportunity to volunteer their services by working in the communities to improve the livelihood of beneficiaries.
