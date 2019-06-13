MTN urges young entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing

MTN urges young entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 13-06-2019 Time: 09:06:55:pm
Share

A digital consultant with MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi has urged young entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing to grow their businesses.

“By going digital you will be able to monitor the various activities of your brand and its products and services in a real-time” he added.

Mr. Bianchi made the call during the MTN young CEO’s summit to mark its “Y’ello Care” Staff Volunteering programme in Accra.

The summit was to train over 25 young entrepreneurs on the advantages of using social networks such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, and LinkedIn to grow their businesses.

During his presentation on digital marketing, Mr. Bianchi advised young entrepreneurs to reach customers through the internet to drive growth.

He revealed that, about 10 million potential customers can be reached using the digital space for marketing.

“The total number of active mobile internet users in the country is 9.37 million, which constitutes 31 per cent of the total population, and that explained why businesses needed to reach many of their customers through the internet to drive growth” he stated.


The digital expert called on the young entrepreneurs to also conduct surveys to get feedback to strengthen their customer relations..

“You can’t ignore complaints from your customers. You need to manage negative comments well to get positive feedback” Bianchi stressed.

The MTN's 21 days of Y'ello Care is an annual staff volunteering programme that affords MTN staff an opportunity to volunteer their services by working in the communities to improve the livelihood of beneficiaries.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Kidnapping occurred in Ghana, so what – WANEP queries UK, Canada alerts
Trade Minister urges European businesses to establish presence in Ghana
Marina Distribution donates to Christian Council
Hazard unveiled to Real Madrid fans – ‘I’m here to win titles’

Latest Stories

MTN urges young entrepreneurs to embrace digital marketing
Women's World Cup: Marta has record to rival Brazil legends Ronaldo and Pele
Hazard unveiled to Real Madrid fans – ‘I’m here to win titles’
Marina Distribution donates to Christian Council
Trade Minister urges European businesses to establish presence in Ghana
Kidnapping occurred in Ghana, so what – WANEP queries UK, Canada alerts
Corpse disappears from grave at Moseaso
Dubai Chamber to host 5th Global Business Forum on Africa

MOST POPULAR
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
 Hotline Documentary: ¢81m road projects turn ¢395m after completion

LIFESTYLE
Gov’t urged to include cost of processing blood in NHIS
ODD NEWS
27-year-old arrested for killing brother
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung patent shows rollable phone displays
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region