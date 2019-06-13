Oil prices could fall to $45 per barrel if trade war escalates - Investor

Oil prices could fall to $45 per barrel if trade war escalates - Investor
Source: CNBC.com
Date: 13-06-2019 Time: 08:06:11:am
Share

Global oil prices could fall to as low as $45 per barrel if tensions between the U.S. and China worsen, an investment strategist has said.

Oil prices have been on a downward trend in recent weeks as investors become increasingly concerned about slowing demand.

Appetite for oil is at risk of a further slump if the U.S. and China fail to the resolve trade differences, which will cause the global economy to weaken even more, said Rainer Michael Preiss, executive director at Taurus Wealth Advisors.

“I think a lot of market focus is on the G-20 meeting,” Preiss told CNBC’s “Capital Connection” on Thursday.

“If America and China couldn’t agree, and America raises tariffs again on Chinese imports, potentially this could slow down the economy meaningfully,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously said he would make a decision about whether to impose further tariffs on China after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 meeting in Japan later this month.

Washington has so far slapped 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, with Trump threatening to apply the same elevated levy on the remaining imports from China worth around $300 billion. In retaliation, Beijing raised tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American products.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have also extended beyond trade. Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist that restricts American companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant, while China threatened to cut off its supply of rare earths to the U.S.


Those developments have hurt sentiment among businesses and consumers, and are blamed for contributing too much of the economic slowdown globally. Now, any potential uplift in the global economy hinges on Trump and Xi reaching a deal, said Preiss.

“Everything that I look at seems to indicate that global growth” will depend on how the talks between the U.S. and China pan out, he added.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
CCTV footage of car used to kidnap Canadian women emerges
Sarkodie doesn’t come to bed early – Wife
Photo of the week: National Science and Maths Quiz is back!
Breakdown all barriers to let Continental Free Trade Agreement work - AfDB Boss

Latest Stories

Four-time champions, Prempeh College arrive for NSMQ2019
Photo of the week: National Science and Maths Quiz is back!
An Okaishie story:  The journey of JM Addo & Sons
15 MPs found to abandon work after ‘clocking in’
From Nollywood to pulpit: Eucharia Anunobi’s untold conversion story
Breakdown all barriers to let Continental Free Trade Agreement work - AfDB Boss
Sarkodie doesn’t come to bed early – Wife
CCTV footage of car used to kidnap Canadian women emerges

MOST POPULAR
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released
Terrorist attack likely in Ghana - UK gov’t advises citizens in security alert  
Photos of alleged kidnappers of two Canadians

LIFESTYLE
Gov’t urged to include cost of processing blood in NHIS
ODD NEWS
27-year-old arrested for killing brother
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung patent shows rollable phone displays
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region