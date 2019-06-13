Opportunity International relocates its Abuakwa branch

Share

Opportunity International Savings and Loans, the multiple award-winning Savings and Loans Company has officially relocated its Abuakwa Branch in the Atwima Nkwabiagya District in the Ashanti region.

Speaking at the durbar, the CEO of Opportunity International, Kwame Owusu-Boateng, assured clients that the Institution is fully compliant with Bank of Ghana regulations.

He also affirmed the company’s strong liquidity position to meet its clients’ obligations as and when they fall due.

Mr Owusu-Boateng expressed his gratitude to all the cherished clients of the Institution for their continued support and dedication during the past 15 years of operation in the country and the seven years of their existence in the Atwima Nkwabiagya District.

The colourful event brought together key personalities in the community, the clients and the management of Opportunity International in a durbar which preceded the official opening.

The guest speaker for the event, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Michael Amoah Awuku of the District, encouraged the public not to be troubled with the problems that have plagued the banking sector in recent times.

He said the actions by the Central Bank are to weed out fraudulent and weak financial Institutions to make the banking system stronger and resilient to serve the general public better.

According to him, although public confidence in the banking sector has gone down, there are still some well-structured financial institutions such as Opportunity International which has stood the test of time.

He, therefore, encouraged the general public, not to second guess in conducting business with the Institution.

The Chairman of the event and the Board Chairman of the company, Katey Assem, advised the clients of the Institution to take advantage of the company’s wide range of financial services and technological platforms.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is one of the leading financial institutions which was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004.

The company has 43 outlets that are dotted in nine regions out of the 16 regions of the country and with a total asset of ¢235.1 million and shareholders net worth of ¢40.5 million.