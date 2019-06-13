Trade Minister urges European businesses to establish presence in Ghana

Share

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten is challenging businesses in the European Union (EU) to establish their presence in Ghana by building manufacturing plants and administrative offices.

According to Mr Kyerematen, Ghana is positioned to be the best place to use in entering the African market after the implementation of the Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He made the appeal during his opening remarks at the Ghana-EU Business forum organised by the European Union under the theme: ‘boosting investment for Sustainable jobs in Ghana.’

According to Mr Kyeremanten, the government has created the right environment for businesses to thrive and expand into other neighbouring countries.

He said, "With the signing and ratification of the free trade agreement, Africa now becomes the single largest market with a $3 trillion GDP. I want Ghana and Europe to strengthen its relationship, I want Europe to use Ghana as its latest gateway to Africa with a market of about 1.2 billion people. I hope that we can work together as Ghana and Europe to make this a reality."

The African Continental Free agreement is expected to make Africa the largest single market in the world with a GDP of about $3 trillion and a population of 1.2 billion.

EU ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia also used the occasion to assure the government of the European Union's support in creating a win-win partnership for the various investors.

The EU-Ghana Business summit is a two-day event which seeks to create a platform for business partnerships between Ghana and the European Union.

