Huawei Ghana allays fears about brand future: unveils new Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Ghana has launched a new smartphone, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, onto the Ghanaian market.
The famous smartphone provider says it is doing more by way of increasing its market share in the country.
The brand has, for some time now, been battling global scrutiny over its telecom equipment, but the company’s rapid growth as a smartphone cannot be overemphasized.
Speaking to JoyBusiness at the launch of the new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Marketing Manager for Huawei Ghana, Dennis Laryea, says his outfit has identified an increasing desire for affordable smartphones in the country.
“Some few months ago we launched the Huawei Y7 Prime and then customers were hungry for even a better device at a lesser price so we said, let’s get them what they want,” he said.
Mr Laryea added, “We are a customer-centric company and so we listen genuinely to the customer; once they demand, we give them.”
On his part, Country Manager for Huawei Ghana and West African countries, Simon Liu, reiterated the brand’s unflinching support to the country’s infrastructural development.
Mr Liu said, “Huawei is the first company to launch the AI technology in this industry. We will constantly invest in the Ghana market no matter the infrastructure but also the consumer business; localization is a high percentage and we call it ‘Glocalization’ – Global Localization.”
Some lucky winners at the event took the new sensation home. Others present at the launch had the rare opportunity to interact with the device.
About Y9 Prime 2019
The new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera feature. The device comes with a dual design back which is textured on the top one-fourth part and smooth on the remaining three-fourths.
There are three colour options to choose from – Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green.
The handset offers a 6.59-inch TFT LCD Huawei Ultra Full View Display of 2340x1080p resolution (391 ppi) with no notch on the top as it houses the front camera in the pop-up setup.
Backed by a 4000mAh battery, the Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-C.
The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions and the weight of the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) stand at 77.3x163.5x8.8mm and 196.8g.
