Closed season ends! Gov't opens sea for fishing activities

The Fisheries ministry and Fisheries Commission have officially opened the sea for artisanal and inshore fishing activities to start effective June 16.

Sector minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye entreated fishing communities to desist from illegal light fishing.

Government this year closed the sea for one month starting from May 15 to June 15 as part of measures to regenerate the country’s fast-depleting fish stocks. Industrial trawlers would commence their close season from August 1 to September 30.

Addressing the fisherfolk at Prampram Landing Beach, Madam Afoley Quaye warned against illegal fishing saying perpetrators will be severely dealt with.

“The onus is on all and sundry to safeguard the fisheries sector for posterity. We need to be law abiding to avoid all forms of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.

“The ban is being lifted but the laws prohibiting light fishing and use of obnoxious chemicals and unorthodox methods of fishing are still in force,” she stated.

The closed season, which is in accordance with sections 76 (3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act 2002 (Act 625) aims at helping to reduce excessive pressure and overexploitation of fish stock.

Ghana’s Fisheries sector contributes $1 billion in revenue each year accounting to about 1.1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Additionally, fish is a major source of animal protein and livelihood for an estimated 2.9 million people employed directly or indirectly.