Closed season ends! Gov't opens sea for fishing activities

Closed season ends! Gov't opens sea for fishing activities
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Charles Ayitey | Joy Business
Date: 16-06-2019 Time: 03:06:58:pm
Share

The Fisheries ministry and Fisheries Commission have officially opened the sea for artisanal and inshore fishing activities to start effective June 16.

Sector minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye entreated fishing communities to desist from illegal light fishing.

Government this year closed the sea for one month starting from May 15 to June 15 as part of measures to regenerate the country’s fast-depleting fish stocks. Industrial trawlers would commence their close season from August 1 to September 30.

Addressing the fisherfolk at Prampram Landing Beach, Madam Afoley Quaye warned against illegal fishing saying perpetrators will be severely dealt with.

“The onus is on all and sundry to safeguard the fisheries sector for posterity. We need to be law abiding to avoid all forms of illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.

“The ban is being lifted but the laws prohibiting light fishing and use of obnoxious chemicals and unorthodox methods of fishing are still in force,” she stated.

The closed season, which is in accordance with sections 76 (3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act 2002 (Act 625) aims at helping to reduce excessive pressure and overexploitation of fish stock.


Ghana’s Fisheries sector contributes $1 billion in revenue each year accounting to about 1.1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Additionally, fish is a major source of animal protein and livelihood for an estimated 2.9 million people employed directly or indirectly.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ghana’s GHs198 bn debt stock: Gov’t on a borrowing spree
Youth of Awutu Senya West reject call for George Andah to resign

Latest Stories

Youth of Awutu Senya West reject call for George Andah to resign
Ghana’s GHs198 bn debt stock: Gov’t on a borrowing spree
NC Special Cup: How Kotoko and Hearts served a superb tactical semi-final
‘My heart is clean’ – Embattled Ofosu Ampofo looks to God for redemption
‘Secure lives of citizens’ – Mahama laments 'insecurity' under Akufo-Addo
NC Special Cup: Kotoko beat Hearts on penalties to reach final
The holiday destination no one has heard of
Ghana 0-0 South Africa: Black Stars players rated

MOST POPULAR
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
 Hotline Documentary: ¢81m road projects turn ¢395m after completion
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released

LIFESTYLE
Gov't to send 375 nurses to work in Barbados
ODD NEWS
94-year-old World War II veteran gets high school diploma
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
2 KNUST female students convert old playing device into diagnostic equipment
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region