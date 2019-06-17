Fidelity Bank Ghana has for the third consecutive time been adjudged Topmost Performing MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) Partner Bank in the MoMo Month Awards, August 2018.
The award is in recognition of Fidelity Bank’s commitment to driving patronage of the MoMo business across all levels resulting in positively impacting the visibility of the MoMA brand.
This award is given to the partner bank that demonstrates the following; innovative strategies for float growth, undertake unique initiatives and deliver superior customer experience.
Commenting on the award, Gladys Thompson, Director for Transaction and E-banking said, “Fidelity Bank has over the past nine years demonstrated its commitment as a worthy partner in driving the Financial Inclusion agenda leveraging Mobile Money.
“This has made it possible for customers to use our Mobile App and other flexible avenues to access MoMo service’.
She added, “We dedicate this award to all our customers who continue to transact business with us and believing with us.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Emirates introduces eco-friendly paper straws
- Upper Manya Kro rural bank records 20% growth
- AngloGold Ashanti targets 273,000 oz gold production in 2019
- U.S ban on Huawei to wipe $30 billion off revenue
- Develop Ghanaian billionaires - Kufuor urges Minerals Commission Board
- African phone firm confirms £3.6bn London IPO
- Nestle targets developing 100% recyclable package
- Trust influenced ¢150k investment in pastor’s company- Aggrieved customer
- Former Head of Ecobank EDC Stock Brokers dies
- Fidelity Bank recognised as Best MTN Mobile Money partner
- Nigeria to shut bank accounts of firms which import FX restricted goods
- Ghana Business Standard Awards to reward outstanding products, services providers in August
- Finance minister confident of meeting 2019 ¢57.7b revenue target
- Global FinTech company partners local startup to digitise Okada operations
- Ghana tipped to be fastest growing mobile money market in Africa