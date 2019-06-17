Fidelity Bank recognised as Best MTN Mobile Money partner

Fidelity Bank recognised as Best MTN Mobile Money partner
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 17-06-2019 Time: 08:06:14:am
Fidelity Bank Ghana has for the third consecutive time been adjudged Topmost Performing MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) Partner Bank in the MoMo Month Awards, August 2018.

The award is in recognition of Fidelity Bank’s commitment to driving patronage of the MoMo business across all levels resulting in positively impacting the visibility of the MoMA brand.

This award is given to the partner bank that demonstrates the following; innovative strategies for float growth, undertake unique initiatives and deliver superior customer experience. 

Commenting on the award, Gladys Thompson, Director for Transaction and E-banking said, “Fidelity Bank has over the past nine years demonstrated its commitment as a worthy partner in driving the Financial Inclusion agenda leveraging Mobile Money.

“This has made it possible for customers to use our Mobile App and other flexible avenues to access MoMo service’.

She added, “We dedicate this award to all our customers who continue to transact business with us and believing with us.”

 



