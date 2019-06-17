Former Head of ECOBANK EDC Stock Brokers dies

Share

File-photo: Alhassan Mahama Iddrisu

Investment Banker and Former Head of Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC) Alhassan Mahama Iddrisu has died.

The Investment Banker died over the weekend after a short illness.

Mahama Iddrissu is said to have played a significant role in investment banking and capital development in the country.

He also worked on a lot of Initial Public Offering of some companies listed on the Stock Market.

Alhaji Alhassan Mahama Iddrisu served on several boards in the country. These include; McOttley Capital and OAK Financials Services Limited.

Maham Iddrissu and EDC stock brokerage

He was instrumental in growing EDC’s stock brokerage business, making it the preferred brokerage firm for both foreign and local investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

He headed the EDC team during the simultaneous listing of Ecobank Transnational Incorporation (ETI) on the GSE, Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) in 2006.

At EDC, Iddrisu led the selling team for several Initial Public Offers that includes, Ecobank Ghana (both IPO and Right Issue, HFC Series J Bond), the first three Government of Ghana Sovereign bond issue in 2007, 2013 and 2014.

This was at a time when EDC was the only Co-Sponsor to sell the Sovereign Bond in Africa.

Prior to joining EDC, he worked with Gold Coast Securities as the Head of Back Office in charge of processing of trades.

He also worked as head of brokerage at New World Securities between 2001 and 2003 and at NTHC as Deputy Manager, Capital Markets when Purchase Buying Company (PBC), Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) and Benso Oil Palm Plantation were listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Iddrisu was a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. He holds a Master of Business Finance degree from Central University College, Ghana and is a former Authorized Dealing Officer (ADO) of the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Mahama Iddrisu on deals in the capital market space



Mahama Iddrisu played a critical role in the Privatization of Ghana Telecom for Vodafone, the merger of ECOBANK Ghana and The Trust Bank, Private Placement for WAICA Re. in Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and many countries across the West Africa Sub Region.



Mahama Iddrisu and JoyBusiness



He was a regular panelist on JoyBusiness programs, JOY FM, discussions and analysts for most of our stories.

He also behind the scenes helped some of our team members at JoyBusiness with research work that went in a long way to enrich our content.



Tributes from Industry Players

Chief Executive of Unique Market who can be described as one of the close friends of Mahama Iddrisu has been paying tribute to him.

“You brought live to every environment that received your presence. Death has taken this trait away. Most people in the business fraternity know you as Iddrissu but I call you KKT because we have been together for over 37 years.”

“Memories of every encounter for over 37 years still remain fresh.'Nkpa' your last words to me on your sick bed assure me that you are in the safe of your Maker and you have done his will. I will miss you. We would be bringing more tributes from industry players.”

