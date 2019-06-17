Ghana Business Standard Awards to reward outstanding products, services providers in August

The Ghana Business Standard Awards, which has been slated for August in Accra, will celebrate organisations committed to remarkable business standards in their sectors.
Ghana Business Standard Awards is also aimed at honouring industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian business community.
The event, which was set up by KN Unique Communications, in partnership with Strategic Accountancy Africa, will come on August 16, 2019, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.
These companies would also be recognised for setting a benchmark for excellence while rewarding outstanding ideas that have pushed the boundaries within their respective sectors.
KN Unique Communications is a global events and communications agency headquartered in Ghana.
It is credited with top corporate events across Africa.
Ghana Business Standard Awards
Outstanding businesses and organisations across different industries operating in various sectors are nominated by the Research and Technical Team based on the award criteria.
Chief Executive Officer of KN Unique Communications, Oheneba Kwabena Kena, has said the theme for the awards “Celebrating Organisations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared towards Sustainable Growth” focuses on identifying outstanding organisations with outstanding products, outstanding services and leaders who demonstrate exemplary leadership attributes.
The Awards are opened to businesses and individuals in various industries in Ghana
The award categories cut across various sectors in the Ghanaian business region including, Insurance, Investment and Finance, Banking, Health, Pensions, Law, Manufacturing, Logistics and Supplies, Advertising and Communications, Technology and Innovation, Mining and Agribusiness.
The others include Oil and Gas, Transport and Automotive, Energy, Hospitality, Safety and Security, Philanthropy, Event Management, Shipping and Maritime, Media, Construction, and Telecom.
KN Unique Communications are the organisers of the West Africa Business Excellence Awards, West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards and Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.
