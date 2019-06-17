Job House recruitment agency marks 3 yrs of business partnership with Uber Ghana

Share

Uber Ghana, the technology company that connects riders and drivers, began operations in Ghana in June 2016 and has since been a client of JobHouse Ghana.

The longstanding business partnership has brought mutual benefits to both parties.

Both parties believe that the partnership would continue to thrive in the years to come.

Over the period, Uber continues to grow its presence and market share in Ghana offering Ghanaians in Accra and Kumasi efficient transportation service through its ride-sharing platform.

JobHouse Recruitment Agency, the leading HR presented customized chocolates from Abovo Chocolate and tens of Uber-branded Polo shirt to Uber Ghana to celebrate its three years of operation in Ghana.

These were contained in a statement signed by Mr Richard Dogbe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Job House Recruitment Agency and copied to the media.

The statement said Uber Ghana had been a loyal client for the three years of business partnership with JobHouse -Ghana.

“As Uber marks three years of convenient, affordable, safe and reliable transport services in Ghana, we take this opportunity to celebrate with them. As the official HR partner of Uber in Ghana, our aim has been to support with competent HR services to enable Uber concentrate on its core mandate of moving the city”, the statement said

It said Uber had offered and continue to offer that easy travel experience with its easy-to-use smartphone app that connects drivers with riders in real time just at the touch of a button.

With the vision to become the number one employment agency for temporary staffing in Ghana and beyond, JobHouse offers temporary Staffing, Recruitment, HR Consultancy, Payroll Management among other Services.

The statement further mentioned that since its inception, JobHose has offered quality HR outsourcing services to many companies within and outside Ghana and have assisted hundreds of fresh graduates and job seekers, in general, to find careers through its Job Placement Programme.

As at the end of May 2019, JobHouse outsourced and managed over 800 contract staff in Ghana.