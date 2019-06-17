Societe Generale launches 'Deposit and Win' promotion

Share

Societe Generale Ghana has launched the 2019 Deposit and Win campaign to encourage its customers and the general public to cultivate the habit of savings.



New and existing clients who hold either savings or current accounts are to make new cash or cheque deposits, transfers funds from other banks or receive money remittances into their Societe-Generale Ghana accounts and win.



By depositing ¢200, maintaining and/or increasing it to ¢1000 a customer qualifies for the draw to win brand new cars and many other prizes including smartphones, flat screen TV, gift vouchers etc.



The promotion which runs from June 14 to December 31, 2019, will have 63 customers across the country selected as winners, while three of them will win one brand new Trendy Suzuki Baleno each.



At the launch which took place at the bank’s head office last Friday, Managing Director of Societe-Generale Ghana, Hakim Ouzzani, said the promotion is in collaboration with CFAO Ghana Limited which is supervised by the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

“This year, not only have we seen our market share grow, but we have seen great interest and subscription to our innovative services such as mobile banking app, visa cards and other products,” he said.

He said the campaign is to inspire and encourage the culture of saving in customers and support them plan towards a strong financial future.



According to him, they have established partnerships with vendors, insurance providers and companies including; CFAO to give customers the best of service.

Mr Obed Hoyah, Head, Retail Business, is hopeful customers “will continue to support us as the bank grows from strength to strength, reaching all potential customers in Ghana."