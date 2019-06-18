Vodafone cash subscribers to smile on June 28

Share

It is a hint from someone you would love to follow on Twitter or Instagram in order to say 'thank you' after smiling on June 28.

In fact, this alert is actually not for only Vodafone cash subscribers.

If you have a debit or credit card, you may also look forward to the above date with bated breath.

Let me first tell you why you may not hear any radio commercial or Television commercial announcing the information I am about leaking to you.

My reason is a mere guess and I may be wrong, but the fact is, sponsors of similar promotions have been overwhelmed by the numbers in the past, with rumours having it that the said sponsors always outrun their budget in an attempt to fulfil the promise they made in the radio commercial.

But I can say with about 90% confidence level that if you are a fashion and beauty enthusiast, arts and culture freak or believe in natural health products, then you have every reason to look forward to the 28th of June, this year, with excitement. Here is why:

For the past two years, government’s drive for a cash-lite society has resulted in a deliberate effort to get every business owner to accept mobile money and other electronic payments as the most affordable and convenient means of making payments.

It is the reason for all the mobile apps the banks are introducing and certainly the reason for which the telcos have been compelled to be paying interest on people’s mobile money accounts.

Well, another phenomenon that perhaps you may not be aware of is that, due to competition among Vodafone Cash, MTN Mobile money and AitelTigo Cash, there are some exclusive shops and venues here in Accra that people get rewarded for paying from their wallet, depending on the network one is using.

For instance, if you go to the Silverbird cinemas on Thursdays and pay for the ticket with MTN mobile money, you get one extra ticket for free….Oh. yes! Thank me later.

So why should you look forward to June June 28 this year, especially if you are a Vodafone cash subscriber?

Well, well, well, after doling out up to about 80% discounts on products and services for purchasers at the poolside of Golden Tulip, Accra, the popular cashless market dubbed, Selewa is popping up at the Airport City this June.

Here is the thing, the Selewa cashless market brings together banks, telcos and other payment platforms like GHlink, Visa and Mastercard to sponsor products and services purchased by consumers in exchange for a subscription.

Previous events have seen some lucky individuals win up to eighty per cent (80%) discount on their total shopping with some paying absolutely nothing having won gift vouchers to the tune GH₵500.

The fliers advertising this year’s Selewa event are out. And the news is that it is the “Vodafone Cash Bazaar” edition, fully sponsored by Vodafone!

Consequently, the market is going to be at the forecourt of the Vodafone Headquarters. All I can say is, get your Vodafone sim ready!

The Selewa market stocks mainly fashion, beauty, arts and natural health products. Food and drinks amidst music, is the normal ambience, and usually, a fashion show, salsa/kizomba dance or a live band performance to complement it.

Be a little generous as I am and let other people know about it. After all, just like me, you are not the one sponsoring the discounts. Are you?