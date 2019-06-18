Vodafone strikes cashless payments deal with DStv

Vodafone strikes cashless payments deal with DStv
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 18-06-2019 Time: 01:06:03:am
Patrons of Vodafone’s mobile money service, Vodafone Cash, can now use the platform to pay for their DStv subscriptions.

The telecommunication company has partnered with the sub-Saharan African company, MultiChoice to provide customers with a hassle-free option of cashless payments for both DStv and GOtv.

The new option on the service enables customers to make payments for both monthly and yearly subscriptions. This is a first for any of the satellite TV’s mobile money service payment avenues, giving customers the choice to side-step bothersome month-on-month payments and subscription renewals.

Commenting on the partnership, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash said: “This is a further step in our quest to promote a cash-lite agenda in the country. We are grateful for such an opportunity by DStv to be part of their network and family. We have put the right systems in place to ensure that our customers can transact business in the most secure and convenient manner. Vodafone will continue to introduce innovations that will help us fulfil our promise of an exciting future for our customers.”

Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana said: “We are excited to be part of the Vodafone mobile money success story. This partnership also coincides with a promotion we are running where we give discounts to all customers who pay on time – discounts to shop at some of the major retail outlets in the country including Electroland and Zoobashop.”

Vodafone Cash Customers who wish to pay for their DStv subscription can do so by dialling the short code *110# and selecting the “Pay Bills” and “Utilities” options. After payment is completed, customers receive an SMS notice on their phones to confirm payment.


