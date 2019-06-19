Dalex rewards top performing sales staff with trip to Dubai

Top performing Sales Personnel were treated to a one-week all-expense paid trip to Dubai for their outstanding performance in 2018.
Four Territory Sales Managers, four Dalex Paddies and staff from the investment team benefited from the package.
Eugene Aniaku Quaye (Southern Sector), Wisdom Gbeblewu (Eastern Sector), James Arthur (Northern Sector) and David Hoezadey (Central Sector) were the managers who benefitted.
The Dalex Paddies include Fredrick Baah (Southern Sector), Millicent Mensah (Eastern Sector), Ziibu Mohammed (Northern Sector) and Mercy Hoezadey (Central Sector) who beat their fellow sales executives in disbursing the highest sales figures for the Fixed Income Loans unit.
Dede Yankey was also selected from the Investment Team for mobilising the highest level of funds from the market for the company.
Dalex Finance provides salary loans to government sector workers. The loans are serviced by over 2,000 sales staff nationwide, from over 100 Sales Points in all 16 regions of the country.
The company rewards all top performers with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai at the annual National Sales Conference.
Some of the winners expressed their excitement about the trip describing their company as the best place to work in the country.
The one-week all-expenses-paid trip also included tour site fees and spending money for each winner.
