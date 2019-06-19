Dalex rewards top performing sales staff with trip to Dubai

Dalex rewards top performing sales staff with trip to Dubai
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 19-06-2019 Time: 03:06:48:pm
Share

Top performing Sales Personnel were treated to a one-week all-expense paid trip to Dubai for their outstanding performance in 2018.

Four Territory Sales Managers, four Dalex Paddies and staff from the investment team benefited from the package.

Eugene Aniaku Quaye (Southern Sector), Wisdom Gbeblewu (Eastern Sector), James Arthur (Northern Sector) and David Hoezadey (Central Sector) were the managers who benefitted. 

The Dalex Paddies include Fredrick Baah (Southern Sector), Millicent Mensah (Eastern Sector), Ziibu Mohammed (Northern Sector) and Mercy Hoezadey (Central Sector) who beat their fellow sales executives in disbursing the highest sales figures for the Fixed Income Loans unit.

Dede Yankey was also selected from the Investment Team for mobilising the highest level of funds from the market for the company.

Dalex Finance provides salary loans to government sector workers. The loans are serviced by over 2,000 sales staff nationwide, from over 100 Sales Points in all 16 regions of the country.

The company rewards all top performers with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai at the annual National Sales Conference.

Some of the winners expressed their excitement about the trip describing their company as the best place to work in the country.


The one-week all-expenses-paid trip also included tour site fees and spending money for each winner.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gov't's 'Year of Return' sash gaffe generates social media trolls
Akufo-Addo’s Jamaican Visa waiver comments undermine Parliament – Ablakwa
BOST signs Collective Bargaining Agreement with Senior Staff  
Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s Best Airline for 3rd consecutive year

Latest Stories

AFCON 2019: Ivory Coast warm-up with win over Zambia
Ga West Municipal Assembly auctions 4 "arrested" goats for ¢665
3rd China Trade Week opens in Accra
Ecobank named ‘Best Retail Bank in Africa’
Afcon test article
HK billionaire to pay $14m in tuition fees for Chinese students
NC Special Cup Tier II: Ashgold stun Kotoko 3-1 to reach final
South African MP punches man during alleged racist incident

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment

LIFESTYLE
Joy as Zipline drone delivers medication to 11-year-old sickle cell patient
ODD NEWS
Catholic Bishop wants to drop holy water out of a helicopter in mass exorcism
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks to launch “thehatch” Innovation Lab with a Hackathon
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region