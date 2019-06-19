Ecobank named ‘Best Retail Bank in Africa’


Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 19-06-2019 Time: 07:06:14:pm
Ecobank has been named Best Retail Bank in Africa 2019 at the prestigious African Banker Awards.

The judges were especially impressed by how Ecobank’s state-of-the-art products, services, functionality and constant innovations provide 24/7 convenience, accessibility and affordability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers across 33 African countries, whilst also successfully driving financial inclusion.

Ecobank was also nominated for African Bank of the Year in the Awards. The Award ceremony was held last night in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Group CEO of Ecobank, Ade Ayeyemi said: “We are honored to be recognized as Africa’s Best Retail Bank. This is testament to the success of our digital strategy and pan-African presence as we continue to drive financial integration, inclusive banking and playing a catalytic role in the transformation of Africa.”

“We are constantly innovating to meet the needs of Africans, from our multi-functional Ecobank Mobile App, which has changed banking in Africa, to our KYC-lite Xpress account opening for the unbanked and the under-banked, and our Rapidtransfer App, for cross-border remittances to Africa at minimal or no cost. Our Xpress Point agencies further deliver face-to-face banking to thousands in local communities. The traditional banking model is changing and Ecobank will continue to play a pivotal and pioneering role in meeting the banking needs of millions of Africans.” 

Acting Group Executive, Consumer Bank, Nana Araba Abban said: “Ecobank is making banking accessible, convenient and affordable, and we are continuing to broaden our innovative range of best-in-class products, services and functionality to enrich our customers’ experience and stay a step ahead of their evolving needs and expectations. To win the prestigious ‘Best Retail Bank’ Award two years running strongly indicates that our strategy and service is working for ever increasing numbers of sub-Saharan Africans across our pan-African footprint.”


