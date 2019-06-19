Farmers commend government on floor price for cocoa

Farmers commend government on floor price for cocoa
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 19-06-2019 Time: 10:06:08:am
Share

The Ghana Cocoa Coffee and Sheanut Farmers Association has expressed gratitude to government for setting the floor price for cocoa at $2,600 per metric tonne.

The move between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, according to them will enable them invest more into their farms.

Farmers in the two countries produce more than 60 percent of the world’s cocoa output, but have been hit hard by the collapse in cocoa prices in 2017.

Representatives from across the industry met in Ghana to discuss the common floor price for cocoa beans produced in Ghana and Ivory Coast that would protect farmers’ livelihoods.

Traders, manufacturers and processors agreed to the proposed floor price of $2,600 per tonne, but requested a technical meeting on July 3 to address details of its implementation.

The Association believed that the new price was a relief to boost production in the cocoa sector and as well increase the incomes of cocoa farmers in the country.

Alhaji Imoro Issifu Alhassan, the spokesperson for the Association at a press briefing in Accra, commended President Akufo-Addo for the initiative, saying, ‘the decision is in the best interest of the farmers’.

He also appealed to the President to redeem his pledge of ensuring that the Association get the supply of mosquito nets, solar torch lights and solar lamps for the use of farmers as incentives to increased production.


Also, President of the Association, Alhaji Alhassan Bukari said the gesture won’t only boost production but also increase employment in the sector.

“We were very happy when we heard the news because it means we will employ more of the youth to work on our farms” he added.

Alhaji Bukari called for pragmatic steps aimed at reversing the increased smuggling of cocoa from the country.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Abraham Attah to star in Birdman’s film
CAMFED echos call for more action against teenage pregnancy
Boeing ends sales drought, announcing first new airplane orders in three months
Lena Headey didn’t like Cersei’s ‘Game of Thrones’ death scene

Latest Stories

The world now has three people worth more than $100bn each
Abraham Attah to star in Birdman’s film
Boeing ends sales drought, announcing first new airplane orders in three months
West African countries resolve to improve maritime safety
Lena Headey didn’t like Cersei’s ‘Game of Thrones’ death scene
Farmers commend government on floor price for cocoa
CAMFED echos call for more action against teenage pregnancy
‘I see myself more at a national team’ – Mourinho hints at next move

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment

LIFESTYLE
First Lady interacts with women groups on F2S HIV campaign
ODD NEWS
Catholic Bishop wants to drop holy water out of a helicopter in mass exorcism
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks to launch “thehatch” Innovation Lab with a Hackathon
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region