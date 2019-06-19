Ghana’s economy grew by 6.7% in Q1 of 2019

Ghana’s economy grew by 6.7% in Q1 of 2019
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 19-06-2019 Time: 02:06:52:pm
Share
The Information & Communication sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 37.0%

Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2019 grew by 6.7% compared to 5.4% recorded for the first quarter of 2018.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), non oil growth stood at 6 percent.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Government Statistician Prof Samuel Anim said, “Despite the industrial Sector recording the highest growth rate of 8.4 percent, the Information Communication and Technology sub sector increased growth from 16.3 percent to 37 percent, making it the highest contributor to the rate” .

Sectoral growth for Q1 of 2019

In the Agriculture sector, the livestock sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year growth rate of 5.5 % while the Forestry and logging sub-sector recorded the lowest, with a contraction (-5.8 %).

The crops sub-sector grew by 2.4% in the 1st quarter of 2019, compared to 0.6% in the 1st quarter of 2018.

The fishing sub-sector recorded a growth of rate of -1.5 per cent within the Agriculture sector.


The year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate for the Industry sector is 8.4% for 2019Q1.

The Mining & Quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 20.9% for 2019Q1, while the construction sub-sector recorded the lowest, with a contraction (-8.7%).

For the first quarter of 2019, the Services sector recorded a year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 7.2%. 

The Information & Communication sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 37.0% while the Finance & Insurance sub-sector recorded the lowest growth of 2.1%.

World Bank’s prediction

The World Bank earlier projected a 6.7 percent economic growth for the country in 2019, as it also projected oil production to dissipate.

“Growth in Ghana is forecast to moderate from 6.9 percent in 2018 to 6.7 percent in 2019 as the effects of high oil production dissipate,” The World Bank said.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gov't's 'Year of Return' sash gaffe generates social media trolls
Akufo-Addo’s Jamaican Visa waiver comments undermine Parliament – Ablakwa
BOST signs Collective Bargaining Agreement with Senior Staff  
Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s Best Airline for 3rd consecutive year

Latest Stories

AFCON 2019: Ivory Coast warm-up with win over Zambia
Ga West Municipal Assembly auctions 4 "arrested" goats for ¢665
3rd China Trade Week opens in Accra
Ecobank named ‘Best Retail Bank in Africa’
Afcon test article
HK billionaire to pay $14m in tuition fees for Chinese students
NC Special Cup Tier II: Ashgold stun Kotoko 3-1 to reach final
South African MP punches man during alleged racist incident

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment

LIFESTYLE
Joy as Zipline drone delivers medication to 11-year-old sickle cell patient
ODD NEWS
Catholic Bishop wants to drop holy water out of a helicopter in mass exorcism
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks to launch “thehatch” Innovation Lab with a Hackathon
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region