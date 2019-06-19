The world now has three people worth more than $100bn each

Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest person, just joined Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion.
Arnault, chairman of LVMH, entered the ranks of centibillionaires Tuesday as the luxury-goods maker climbed 2.9% to a record 368.80 euros a share. His net worth has increased almost $32 billion this year, the most on the 500-member Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
France’s multibillionaires have added the most wealth among European members of Bloomberg’s ranking in 2019, with Arnault, Kering SA’s Francois Pinault and cosmetics heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers tacking on more than $40 billion between them.
Meanwhile, the brothers behind the Chanel brand, Gerard and Alain Wertheimer, saw their fortunes soar $9.8 billion this week after the Parisian fragrance and fashion house reported its 2018 results.
Arnault’s fortune of $100.4 billion now equals more than 3% of France’s economy, underscoring the wealth gap in his native country, where protesters have agitated this year for more benefits paid for by the rich.
Even amid growing trade tensions, Chinese consumers’ appetite for Louis Vuitton handbags and Hennessy cognac has bolstered results for LVMH, the owner of Dom Perignon Champagne and Tag Heuer watches. The company’s shares have surged 43% this year, the third-best performer on France’s CAC 40 Index.
Arnault, 70, and his family are among luxury tycoons who pledged more than $650 million in April for the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral after the landmark church was ravaged by fire. He controls about half of Paris-based LVMH through a family holding company and also owns a 97% stake in Christian Dior, the fashion house founded three years before his birth in 1949.
Arnault entered the luxury-goods market by acquiring a textile group that owned Christian Dior. He sold all of the company’s other businesses and used the proceeds to buy a controlling stake in LVMH in 1988.
Gates, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder, has donated more than $35 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Amazon.com Inc.’s Bezos, meanwhile, saw his net worth drop $40 billion earlier this year after reaching a divorce settlement with MacKenzie Bezos.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- The world now has three people worth more than $100bn each
- Boeing ends sales drought, announcing first new airplane orders in three months
- West African countries resolve to improve maritime safety
- Farmers commend government on floor price for cocoa
- Savings and Loans sector cleanup to start by end of September - Finance Minister
- Baker Hughes commended for supporting Accelerated Oil and Gas Capacity programme
- Central Bank Governors in West Africa commit to 2020 deadline for common currency
- Another ¢5.5bn needed to finish financial sector cleanup—World Bank report
- Ghana Bauxite Company shuts down as aggrieved staff burn company properties
- MTN to empower 100 persons with disability to mark 10th MoMo anniversary
- Petroleum Commission deepens efforts to bridge skills gap in upstream industry
- 'Ghana's digital economy supporting sustained growth' - Akufo-Addo
- Vodafone cash subscribers to smile on June 28
- Nigerian traders close Suame shops as locals resurrect retail feud
- COCOBOD begins roadshow to raise $1.3bn in syndicated loan