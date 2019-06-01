3 Top GRA Commissioners reassigned

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced changes at its top management with immediate effect.
In a memo to staff on Friday, the Authority said Kwesi Gyimah Asante, Commissioner with Domestic tax Revenue Division; Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner with Customs Division and Fred Charles Anson, Commissioner with Support Services Division) have all been reassigned to the Finance Ministry.
As a result of the changes, three deputies to the reassigned “Commissioners are to assume their roles until the newly appointed Commissioners assume duty fully.”
