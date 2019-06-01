Iduapriem Mine recertified under International Cyanide Management Code

Iduapriem Mine recertified under International Cyanide Management Code
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 01-06-2019 Time: 10:06:09:am
 Iduapriem Mine Cyanide Sparging machine

The International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI) has announced that AngloGold Ashanti’s Iduapriem Mine has been recertified in full compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code (Cyanide Code).

The Iduapriem Mine was initially certified under the Cyanide Code in March 2016.

As required under the Cyanide Code, the mine was again audited against ICMI's Verification Protocol within three years of its previous certification by independent professional third-party auditors.

ICMI has received and accepted the auditors’ Detailed Audit Findings Report, which found that the Iduapriem Mine had maintained full compliance with the Cyanide Code's Principles and Standards of Practices throughout the previous three years.

The Summary Audit Report and Auditor Credentials Form are available on AngloGold Ashanti’s Signatory Page. The operation must be re-audited every three years to evaluate continuing compliance with the Cyanide Code.

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary industry program for companies involved in the production of gold and/or silver using cyanide and companies producing and transporting this cyanide.

It was developed under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme by a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee.

The Cyanide Code is intended to complement an operation's existing obligation to comply with the applicable laws and regulations of the political jurisdictions in which the operation is located.


ICMI has been established to administer the Cyanide Code, promote its adoption, evaluate its implementation, and manage the certification process.

 

 


