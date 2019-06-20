COCOBOD opens light crop season June 21; price unchanged at GH¢7,600 per tonne

Source: Ghana | Joseph Appiah-Dolphyne | JoyBusiness
Date: 20-06-2019 Time: 09:06:42:am
Cocobod will open its 2019 light crop cocoa season on Friday, maintaining the price it pays farmers at GH¢7,600 per tonne, a statement from COCOBOD has said.

The light crop season usually lasts for 11 weeks.

According to the statement signed by COCOBOD’s CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo said, “The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Two Hundred and Twenty-eight Ghana Cedis (GhȻ228.00) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Four Hundred and Seventy-Five Ghana Cedis (GhȻ475.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross.”

“A tonne of 16 bags is Seven Thousand Six Hundred Ghana Cedis (GhȻ7,600.00),” the statement added.

Ghana runs a two-cycle cocoa season consisting of the main crop which is mainly exported and the light crop season which is discounted for the local market.
 


