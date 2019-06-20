Startups show promise in Kumasi under GODEP

Share

The Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP), a collaboration between the Government of Ghana and Oracle Corporation to develop and scale up 500 technology startups in Ghana made a stop in the Ashanti region in for the second stop in a seven-stop recruitment drive.

The special guest of honour, Baafuor Ossei Hyeamann Brantuo VI Otumfuo Manwerehene, in his keynote address encouraged the participants to not only take advantage of the project but approach it with a view to transform their world and affect their communities.

“I seize the moment to encourage all the startups who will get into the program to make the best as much as possible from this opportunity, work hard to distinguish yourselves on this global platform. Don’t only distinguish yourselves, innovate! Unlock, create and develop technology that doesn’t only simplify but makes life more effective for your communities in the various fields of agriculture, medicine, energy etc.”

He added, “Our history is one of industrious men and women who distinguished themselves in business through creativity and innovation to help build the Asanteman we have today. As you progress be reminded of the communities from which you started and do well to carry others along with you. There are no pastures greener than our fields at home. Here is where the Glory must stay, changing the world one at a time through technology thanks to GODEP”

The pitch event saw eminent business leaders and industry experts constituting a judging panel that scrutinized the ideas presented to bring the best out of them.

The panel included Dr Samuel Frimpong an economic advisor in the Vice President’s office, Prof. Pikay Richardson Associate Professor from Manchester Business School, Samuel Akomea, Head of Kumasi Business Incubator and Valentina Mintah, Founder of Westblue Consulting.

In his speech, Guest speaker Dr Kofi Kludjeson of Kludjeson International shared insights from his experience as a technology entrepreneur and expressed his delight at the range of ideas that were on display ranging from healthcare, business automation, 3D printing and education.

Valentina Mintah remarked, “I truly believe this program will unlock great potential and transform our technology and the digital economy.”

Impressed by the display of immense talent and innovation by participants, the judges came to a consensus of selecting and awarding a selected few but present all participants the opportunity of the GODEP program to not only harness and scale up their businesses but also to provide them with structural and mentorship support in their three months of stay during the program.

Also, in attendance were Franklin Asare, Country Leader, Oracle Ghana and David Ofori, Chief Operating Officer, Accra Digital Centre.

According to Franklin Asare, Country Leader for Oracle Ghana, GODEP is committed to providing infrastructural and mentorship support needed to grow digital businesses for participants.

Additionally, Oracle will expose these local digital businesses without taking any equity to their strong network of international customers after they successfully complete the program offering them the opportunity to discover and display globally resulting in a digital economic change.

The GODEP selection is set to go to Tamale, Sunyani, Ho, Koforídua and Takoradi.

The Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP) is a part of Oracle’s Global Startup Ecosystem; a unique acceleration program for start-ups that puts the vast technology and business resources of Oracle behind emerging businesses to help them scale and succeed.

The Program, spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications and executed through the Accra Digital Centre, has the sole objective of developing and assisting IT-focused startups to grow and contribute to national development.

