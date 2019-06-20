Vivo Energy sponsors 2 retailers, spouses to Australia

Share

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattara (second from left) with the Top four Award Winners.

Vivo Energy Ghana is sponsoring two hardworking Shell retailers, together with their spouses and a service champion for a sterling business performance and demonstrating a customer-centric approach to their business.

Mr. Augustine Osei-Bonsu, the Country Retailer of the Year, Mr. Yiadom Boakye Boateng, Gold Retailer and Richmond Amegah, Service Champion of the Year will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Sydney, Australia to participate in the Shell Global Smiling Stars Programme.

Elizabeth Sampson of Vivo Energy Ghana was also adjudged the Territory Manager of the Year at the 2018 Vivo Energy Ghana Retail Conference and Awards Dinner.

A total of forty-one (41) awards were presented to deserving retailers and support staff across the country for exceptional business performance in 2018.

The Country Retailer of the Year, Mr. Augustine Osei-Bonsu expressed his gratitude to the management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana for the support to retailers over the years through capacity building programmes and operational excellence.

“I want to thank Vivo Energy Ghana for recognizing our efforts and contributions to the growth of the retail business. Shell products are the most advanced and quality brand in the industry and I want to reassure our customers of the best experience at our service stations.

The Management of Vivo Energy Ghana in a Picture with all Award Winners

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara indicated that Vivo Energy is rapidly modernizing its retail business to meet world-class standards to deliver and exceed the expectations of customers.

“Shell scientists are passionate in their goal of finding ways to make fuel more efficient, while delivering improved performance. Vivo Energy Ghana as part of its modernization plan will continue to invest in its business to meet world-class standards and ensure that our service stations are accessible, clean, efficient, and customer-friendly”, he said.

Mr. Ouattara also used the occasion to remind all retailers to abide by Vivo Energy’s high operational standards, and demonstrate the company’s values of honesty, integrity and respect for people at all times.

“Our customers are the prime focus of our business and we will continue to provide them with quality and right quantity of fuels at our over 230 Shell service stations strategically located across the country”, he said.

The Retail Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Emil Jackson Adanuvor reiterated Vivo Energy Ghana’s commitment to building the capacity of its retailers and forecourt staff to continue to be the best in their roles.