AirtelTigo partners Huawei on $30m to provide faster internet experience

AirtelTigo CEO Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi exchanging agreement with the Managing Director of Huawei Tommy Zhouwei

Telecom operator AirtelTigo is partnering with Huawei Technologies on a $30 million network modernization project aimed to provide faster internet experience to customers.

Through this partnership, AirtelTigo is living up to its brand promise of making life simple with continued network investments for its customers to enjoy enhanced internet connectivity.

The project, which has been designed in phases will commence in the Greater Accra region this month and is expected to end in October 2019.

Once the first phase in Accra is completed, the company will announce the project details for other regions.

The Chief Technology Officer at AirtelTigo, Warren Fletcher, says: “This further investment by AirtelTigo in our technology and infrastructure is an indication of our commitment to ensuring international standard network quality and improved internet experience for our customers.”

“We are modernizing all our sites, starting in Accra, with a new technology which will contribute to improving the network and enable AirtelTigo to continue to deliver the best internet experience and make life even simpler for our customers,” he adds.

The Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi explained that “We are seeing significant growth in internet usage among our customers. We recognize that this growing demand is in line with the overall increase of internet penetration in this country.

This further network modernization exercise is our response to this demand and part of our quest to make life better for our customers. We are excited to be part of the digital transformation journey that Ghana as a nation is on.”

She added “We are pleased to be collaborating with Huawei on this project, a partner that brings a wealth of experience in this domain. We are confident that the project will run timely and with minimal service impact to customers. Customers are set to enjoy increased data speeds and an overall better experience once complete.”

The Managing Director at Huawei, Tommy Zhouwei says: “Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

“This project, together with AirtelTigo, will bring improved services to Ghanaians with enhanced connectivity. We are just as excited

to embark on this transformation journey with AirtelTigo.”