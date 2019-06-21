Akufo-Addo delighted with pace of Oracle digitalisation program

Share

President Akufo-Addo has indicated his delight with the progress made with IT company, Oracle, towards achieving the Ghana Beyond Aid digitisation program.

Nana Akufo-Addo indicated his delight with the plan to provide empowerment of ICT skills for government using NABCO as a basis for a good digital future for Ghana’s economy with his vision of making Ghana an ICT hub firmly in focus.

The president acknowledged Ghana’s attractiveness to global technology giants and described it as an opportunity to grow the country’s own technology sector and make it a big global player through the development of digital startups.

Oracle is set to help government to achieve its goal in public financial management as Ghana positions itself as a role model for other countries.

This they promised President Akufo-Addo as they gave him updates on the progress of work since the team last met him in February this year.

The meeting is in line with a number of initiatives that Oracle had partnered the government to undertake.

The delegation from Oracle led by Oracle Ghana country leader, Franklin Asare, met with the President at the Jubilee House.

Peter Erdosi Senior Director - Government Initiatives and Public Financial Management reiterated Oracle’s commitment to support the vision of digitisation within the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

He further indicated that the collaboration will bring innovation and modernity without disrupting mission-critical functions of government while promoting an end to end ecosystem that delivers major gains.

With reference to the Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP) - a collaboration between the company and government to develop 500 technology and digital startups, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Head of delivery unit at the Vice President’s office and the Chairman of the steering committee of the Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP) updated the President on the progress.

So far, they have organised two selection events that have seen impressive ideas from startups in Accra and Kumasi.

He indicated that the GODEP program will be leveraging on existing GIFEC infrastructure to create the right spaces for the incubation of digital entrepreneurs across the country.

Prof. Appiah-Adu said the program is on course to be successfully executed under the guidance of the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the team at the Accra Digital Centre - the program implementation agency.

Mr. Franklin Asare indicated that there is advanced work to build an Oracle Cloud Center of Excellence to empower more digital startups in the country.

The company is also working at putting cutting edge tools in the hands of the digital entrepreneurs to help them create innovations that will fix local problems and compete globally while providing digital jobs.