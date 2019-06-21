Cost of electricity up by over 11%

Cost of electricity up by over 11%
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | george.nyavor@myjoyonline.com
Date: 21-06-2019 Time: 09:06:14:am
Share

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved an 11.17% tariff increase for electricity from July 1.

PURC explained in a press release on Friday that the increase is for the recovery of total electricity revenue requirement for the regulated electricity market.

“In taking the above decisions, the Commission received and considered tariff proposals from stakeholders including the following utility service providers in the electricity and water sectors: Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited (EPC).

“In line with the Commission's regulatory oversight mandate, extensive technical and financial analyses of the proposals were undertaken. The key objective of the tariff review was to sustain the financial viability of utility service providers as well as ensuring delivery of quality service to consumers,” the PURC said.

electricity bill

According to the Commission, as a major policy shift aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Ghanaian industries, it has eliminated the Maximum Demand Charge on industrial customers (Special Load Tariff-SLT Customers). It is expected that this policy will result in some 5LT customers experiencing savings in their overall electricity bills.

Related: ACEP cautions PURC over delay to release new power tariffs

“This 2019-2020 Major Tariff Review Decision is the outcome of prudent cost review and effective monitoring undertaken by the Commission. Details of the approved electricity tariffs and the rationale for the decision will be published on the Commission's website,” the statement announced.


The Commission has also received a tariff proposal from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) but is yet to announce its decision.

In February this year, the PURC announced that the new electricity tariff would take effect from July 1, 2019, following a mandatory major tariff review consultations in January this year.

In a press statement issued on February 27, 2019, the Commission explained that its decision to postpone the announcement of the tariff to July was due to critical emerging issues in the sector which are expected to affect the final tariff setting.

Among others, it cited the emerging issues are related to the planned relocation of the Karpowership Plant resulting in fuel switch savings from Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to Natural Gas.

The Commission also cited reductions in the price of natural gas are anticipated due to ongoing negotiations by the government as the reason for the postponement.

These matters are outside the purview of PURC but their outcomes are likely to have a measurable impact on the Commission's decision.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Photo of the Week: Heavy-duty vehicles still using overheads
I don’t mind nude roles to serve a purpose—Ama K
Continuous closure of Atta Mills memorial library angers Cape Coasters
Ghanaian TV personality to host 2019 BET Awards red carpet

Latest Stories

Vodacom to sell some operations in five African markets
AFCON 2019: Guinea team profile
46 Teacher Training Colleges to get ¢4.6m to boost skills upgrade
AFCON 2019: Egypt team profile
Lifestyle with Sakwaba: Yes, rice water can do magic with your hair
AFCON 2019: DR Congo team profile
AFCON 2019: Cameroon team profile
AFCON 2019: Burundi team profile

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment
Judge throws out Speaker of Parliament immunity letter again

LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle with Sakwaba: Yes, rice water can do magic with your hair
ODD NEWS
US Senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Apple recalls older 15-inch MacBook Pros because the batteries could catch fire
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region