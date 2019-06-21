Findadmission launches platform for Africans seeking education abroad

Share

Findadmission.com, a robust online platform for African and Caribbean students seeking college admissions abroad, has launched a News Feed feature spotlighting colleges and universities recruiting students from those regions.

The News Feed is one of the site’s useful features where students can learn about Findadmission’s partner institutions including admission requirements and deadlines, scholarship opportunities, areas of study and campus lifestyles.

Seattle-based Findadmission which currently works with accredited institutions including in the U.S., Canada, U.K and other countries, is attracting a growing number of students from nine nations.

Some of the institutions include University of Arizona-USA, Clarkson University-USA, High Point University-USA, California State University, Monterey Bay, Middlesex University-UK, Teesside University-UK, University of Wolverhampton-UK, Lakehead University-Canada, University of Regina-Canada and University of Canada West-Canada.

They include undergraduate candidates and those seeking a post-graduate degree.

“The News Feed is dedicated to study opportunities and useful information for those who need it the most,” said Folabi Obembe, Findadmission founder and CEO.

He explains students can learn about and interact with their school choices prior to application to increase their chances of admission.

Through the News Feed, Findadmission’s partner institutions can post information, updates and news about academic opportunities. Students can view, comment, like or share posts among themselves, and learn about upcoming visits by school representatives to their nation.

Offered to students at no charge, Findadmission’s resources also include profiles of colleges and universities, online uploading of academic-related documents, visa counselling and other features.

Findadmission’s services for colleges and universities are available for an annual subscription fee, which includes a guaranteed number of students, pre-admissions management, automated enrolment solutions, local account manager support, to name a few. It also offers a commission-based payment option.

Folabi said over 60% of Findadmission students are seeking postgraduate degrees and nearly 40% are undergraduate candidates.

Based on statistics released by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics in 2016, the number of African students seeking study opportunities abroad increased steadily, from 343,370 in 2006 to 427,311 in 2014.

“We are a proven partner for education providers seeking to market, network, recruit and enrol vetted students from a rapidly growing student marketplace,” said Folabi.