Findadmission launches platform for Africans seeking education abroad

Findadmission launches platform for Africans seeking education abroad
Source: Ghana| Thelma Martina Parker
Date: 21-06-2019 Time: 07:06:55:pm
Share

Findadmission.com, a robust online platform for African and Caribbean students seeking college admissions abroad, has launched a News Feed feature spotlighting colleges and universities recruiting students from those regions.  

The News Feed is one of the site’s useful features where students can learn about Findadmission’s partner institutions including admission requirements and deadlines, scholarship opportunities, areas of study and campus lifestyles.

Seattle-based Findadmission which currently works with accredited institutions including in the U.S., Canada, U.K and other countries, is attracting a growing number of students from nine nations.

Some of the institutions include University of Arizona-USA, Clarkson University-USA, High Point University-USA, California State University, Monterey Bay, Middlesex University-UK, Teesside University-UK, University of Wolverhampton-UK, Lakehead University-Canada, University of Regina-Canada and University of Canada West-Canada.

They include undergraduate candidates and those seeking a post-graduate degree.

“The News Feed is dedicated to study opportunities and useful information for those who need it the most,” said Folabi Obembe, Findadmission founder and CEO.

He explains students can learn about and interact with their school choices prior to application to increase their chances of admission.

Through the News Feed, Findadmission’s partner institutions can post information, updates and news about academic opportunities. Students can view, comment, like or share posts among themselves, and learn about upcoming visits by school representatives to their nation.


Offered to students at no charge, Findadmission’s resources also include profiles of colleges and universities, online uploading of academic-related documents, visa counselling and other features.

Findadmission’s services for colleges and universities are available for an annual subscription fee, which includes a guaranteed number of students, pre-admissions management, automated enrolment solutions, local account manager support, to name a few. It also offers a commission-based payment option.

Folabi said over 60% of Findadmission students are seeking postgraduate degrees and nearly 40% are undergraduate candidates.

Based on statistics released by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics in 2016, the number of African students seeking study opportunities abroad increased steadily, from 343,370 in 2006 to 427,311 in 2014.

“We are a proven partner for education providers seeking to market, network, recruit and enrol vetted students from a rapidly growing student marketplace,” said Folabi.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Myjoyonline week in pictures: Awaso workers burn vehicles, NSMQ contestants burn candles
Achimota students in smiles after smashing NSMQ victory
GCB workers sue bank for attempts to sack them over WASSCE results
AFCON 2019: Ghana's Dr Pamboe heads Suez venue as Medical Officer

Latest Stories

Video: Asamoah Gyan, Atsu, Owusu, others in ‘cheeky response train’
Female representation in Parliament still low – Majority Leader laments
GCB workers sue bank for attempts to sack them over WASSCE results
Achimota students in smiles after smashing NSMQ victory
Findadmission launches platform for Africans seeking education abroad
AFCON 2019: Ghana's Dr Pamboe heads Suez venue as Medical Officer
Myjoyonline week in pictures: Awaso workers burn vehicles, NSMQ contestants burn candles
Steady performance seals Biheco NSMQ win

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment
Judge throws out Speaker of Parliament immunity letter again

LIFESTYLE
The healthy vegetable that can poison your liver
ODD NEWS
US Senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Apple recalls older 15-inch MacBook Pros because the batteries could catch fire
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region