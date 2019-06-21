Ghana Insurance Awards announces nominees

Share

Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr. is Events Director of the Ghana Insurance Awards.

The second edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards will recognise and honor top-class performance, professionalism and innovation across the Ghanaian insurance industry.

The Awards will promote growth of the industry through progressive competition and adherence to the highest standards.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 26, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

It is an annual ceremony to celebrate the very best in the insurance industry cutting across life and non-life insurance companies, reinsurers, brokerage firms and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms and other insurance service providers.

The Award will be preceded by an insurance expo, according to the Events Director of the Ghana Insurance Awards, Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr.

Insurance Expo

The Expo brings together general and life insurance companies, brokers, financial institutions, private health companies at one place. It is a one-stop place to know more about insurance products, claims initiatives, make fresh contacts, explore new business opportunities and get up to speed on the latest developments in the industry.

“You can’t beat face-to-face contact at the largest insurance marketplace. The expo aims at intimating networking and business deals done in one day. Exhibition entry is free,” added Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr.

Xodus Communications is also the organiser of the annual Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Forty under 40 Awards and Ghana Manufacturing Awards.



Award categories



Some of the corporate awards are company of the year ranging from life, non-life, re-insurance, broking and private health insurance company of the year.

Some categories to be rewarded are brand of the year, claims initiative award, major loss awards, personal and commercial line insurer, Corporate Social responsibility award, bancassurance leader award, indigenous insurance company of the year

Others are fastest growing company, product innovation award, campaign of the year, promising company of the year, reinsurance company of the year, CEO of the year among others.

Nominees

This year’s nominees are Prudential life, Star Assurance, StarLife Assurance, Activa international, SIC Life, SIC Insurance, Donewell Insurance, Enterprise Life, Enterprise General, Glico Life, Vanguard Assurance, Heritage Energy, Sunu Assurance and Metropolitan Life

Others include Best Assurance, Loyalty Insurance, First Insurance, Saham Life, Barclays Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, GN Reinsurance, Safeguard Brokers, Ace Medical, Acacia Health, Allianz International, NMH Nationwide Medical among others

