Ghana to receive $75m WB support for Industrial Park

Alan Kyerematen

Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten has said Ghana is due to receive $75 million from World Bank to develop industrial parks.

He said the package is part of a new World Bank project known as Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP).

According to him, UK Department for International Development is also giving Ghana £20 million as part of efforts to create jobs through industrial parks.

The Minister disclosed these to journalists after commissioning the Dawa Industrial Zone developed by LMI Holdings in the Ningo-Prampram District.

The newly commissioned 20,000-acre industrial park has a 330/34.5kV power substation, paved roads, water, internet connection and several other facilities, which makes it easy for both existing and new businesses to set up within that zone without any hustle.

Alan Kyeremanteng is confident that industrial parks such as the Dawa Industrial Zone would attract the kind of investors that would open manufacturing plants and factories to create jobs for Ghanaians and value for the economy.

Energy Minister Peter Amewu, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the commissioning, said the Dawa Industrial Zone is a sterling example of how local entrepreneurs can take advantage of the enabling environment created by the government to establish significant business opportunities and create jobs.

He was particularly pleased with the 330/34.5kV electricity substation in the Dawa Industrial Zone, saying that it was a glowing example of the important role the private sector plays in providing the needed infrastructure to enable the country meet its energy needs.

Chief Executive Officer of LMI Holdings, Kojo Aduhene, was excited about the infrastructure the park provides for business to establish their factories, offices and plants without having to go through the hustle of connecting power, internet, water and other utilities for themselves.

He believes the Dawa Industrial Zone would go a long way to reduce the pressure on Tema, adding that the company dreams of turning Dawa into a complete industrial city like Tema to support national development.

“Since Kwame Nkrumah built Tema as an industrial city 60 years ago, there has not been anyone like it so we intend to start from Dawa and develop another industrial city,” he said.

Meanwhile, some businesses have already started building offices within the Dawa Industrial Park.