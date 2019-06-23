2nd Women in Tourism summit launched

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the second edition of the Women in Tourism Summit in Accra.
The event which is slated for June 27 is in partnership with the Women in Tourism secretariat and African Tourism Partners.
Themed, ‘Empowering women in Ghana’s tourism industry,’ the summit sought to promote the economic empowerment of women in tourism through partnerships with key stakeholders across the entire travel, tourism and hospitality value chain as well as transform the tourism economy to become a fundamental pillar in nation building.
Globally, tourism is being leveraged in Ghana to mitigate gender inequality, and the Ghana Tourism Authority aims to drive women empowerment in Ghana especially in tourism development through the Women in Tourism Summit.
The summit is an opportunity for women operating across the entire tourism value chain to meet their counterparts, share knowledge and learn from each other. It also seeks to transform the tourism economy to become a fundamental pillar in advancing the role of women tourism entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders.
Speakers for the main event include the Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. Akwasi Agyeman; CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Stella Fubara-Obinwa, Africa Regional Manager- Dubai Tourism; Assia Riccio-Smith, Founder-Evolvin’ Women Dubai; Mr. Kwakye Donkor, CEO Africa Tourism Partners, DR. Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, President CPF Medical Unit; Stella Apenteng, Managing Director, APSTAR Tours; Adoma Peprah, Country Manager, Visa Ghana; Thenjiwe Morule, Head Sales and Marketing IBCD- Travel, South Africa; Elizabeth Tay, Team Lead , Genie Intel LTD.
The Women in Tourism Summit will bring together women game-changers, mission-driven companies and individuals, professionals, and leaders in tourism to network and learn more about issues relating to funding, branding, networking, running of businesses and leadership across the entire tourism value chain.
