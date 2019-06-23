Absa named Africa’s Best Investment Bank

Absa named Africa’s Best Investment Bank
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 23-06-2019 Time: 11:06:49:pm
René van Wyk, Chief Executive Officer of Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, the parent company of Barclays Bank Ghana, has been named Africa’s best investment bank at the continent’s most prestigious banking and finance award event – The African Banker Awards.

This year’s event was held under the high patronage of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Absa received the coveted award, Investment Bank of the Year 2019, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the AfDB.

According to organisers, Absa won the Investment Bank of the Year award for “changing the landscape of investment banking and finance by encouraging and increasing deal and transaction flow in Africa, and by delivering pioneering solutions for investors and African clients alike”.

“This award recognizes the success of our parent company - Absa Group’s efforts to contribute to the transformation of Africa’s financial sector, as well as deepening the relationships we continue to build with our clients,” said Mrs Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Corporate Banking Director at Barclays Bank Ghana Limited.

The African Banker Awards brings together industry leaders from Africa and the world to celebrate the achievements of personalities and banks that are driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial sector as well as creating new economic opportunities for citizens and communities all over the continent.

Absa is one of Africa’s largest universal financial services group and a systemic important bank in several markets across the African continent. Its offering includes a range of retail, business, corporate and investment, and wealth management solutions.

With a history on the continent dating back over 100 years, Absa employs around 42,000 staffs across the continent.


 


