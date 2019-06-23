Group CEO of Special Investment is 2019 EMY Africa Man of the Year

The Group Chief Executive of Special Investments Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong has been honoured as Man of the Year at the 2019Exclusive Men of the Year Awards.
He was awarded for his contribution to the economy and the sectors that he operates and job creation during the year under review.
Speaking to JoyBusiness, Mr Ofori-Sarpong made a strong case for government to support indigenous firms that are helping to grow the economy with some tax reliefs and regulations that would aid their growth.
Who is Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong?
Dr Ofori Sarpong is the CEO of Special Ice Limited, producers of bottled mineral water and carbonated soft drinks with six different flavours.
He is also the co-founder of Best Point Savings and Loans Company Limited which is one of the highly recognized financial institutions now in Ghana. Dr Ofori-Sarpong is a businessman and an entrepreneur.
Sarpong Ventures Limited was his first entity before forming an import and trading business, and later the Special Investments Ltd, a real estate and construction business.
He was recently conferred with a Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Law from Barkley University in the United States of America for his contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana.
Ernest has also been awarded the Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur for 2013 by Entrepreneurs Foundation under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industries.
