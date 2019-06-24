Access Bank unveils new logo; targets unbanked population through financial technology

Share

Access Bank has unveiled its new logo with a resolve to leverage financial technology.

Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, says the bank has prioritized the use of financial technology to tap into Ghana’s unbanked population.

Speaking at the unveiling of the bank’s new logo, Mr Olatunji, explained that the recent banking sector cleanup has left the bank with no option but to innovate to remain relevant in the banking space.

“For us, one of the key focal areas in the journey ahead will be the forging of strategic allegiances and partnerships that deliver innovative opportunities to improve our customers' lifestyle goals and business. This is against the backdrop that Access Bank continues to take particular interest in championing the financial inclusion drive across Africa,” he stated.

He added that his outfit is dealing with Non-Performing loans.

“We will be particular about information sharing with other banks to ensure the credit report of clients and customers are generally sound. We are very particular about bad debts and are very committed to that,” he told JoyBusiness.

The unveiling of a new visual identity of the bank which includes a new logo and unique brand colours follows the bank’s successful merger between the parent company Access Bank Plc and erstwhile Diamond Bank in Nigeria.

All Access Bank branch locations and offices in Ghana will be transformed to reflect the new identity.

The new Access Bank is the largest retail bank Africa with over 29 million customers and over 27,000 staff in 12 countries across three continents.

