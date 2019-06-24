African Engineers converge in Tunis for conference on Food Security

The executive council meeting of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) is currently underway in Tunis, Tunisia, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Engineering and Food Security in Africa.
The conference is being held under the auspices of the Order of Engineers Tunisia in collaboration with the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) from June 24 to 26.
Notable Engineers such as Ing Carlien Bou Chedid President Elect FAEO, Ing. Leslie Alex Ayeh President GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Executive Director West African Federation of Engineering Organisations (WAFEO) and Ing. Dr Kwame Boakye Past President of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) are present at the conference.
The delegation returns on Friday.
The conference will be focusing particularly on SDG 2 - Zero Hunger and SDG 12 - Sustainable Consumption And Production.
The conference will highlight the role of Engineers in ensuring food security and food safety on the continent.
The conference will also provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge, innovative ideas, experiences evaluate case studies of engineers, scientists and policy makers and civil society organisations working in this field.
The conference is also expected to conclude with a Declaration on "Food Security as viewed by Engineers".
