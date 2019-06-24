Premier picks Health Insurance Brand of the Year 2018

Share

The hugely affordable Premier Health Insurance Company has been adjudged the health Insurance Brand of the year 2018.

At the plush Ghana Pharma Awards held at the Kempinski hotel, Premier Health Insurance came ahead of other competitors nominated for that category.

Chief Executive Officer of Premier, Percy Ansah says the award is a culmination of the effort, great and reliable services his team has provided the customers over the years and “we are happy our customers have returned the favour with this award”.

“I am not surprised we are getting these awards. This means we are adding value to our services. It is the hard work of the team that has brought us this far,” he said at the sidelines of the award ceremony. This award adds to the ever-increasing trophies in the cabinet of the Premier Health Insurance.

In May, Mr Percy Asare Ansah has adjudged the Outstanding Health Insurance Entrepreneur of the year at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards for his versatility and boisterous interventions in the health insurance sector.

Despite the many awards, Mr Ansah believes his outfit has a lot to offer and promised more deliberate strategies that will lead to better service delivery for his clients.

“We stand for progress and not retrogression. The customers must expect the best from us. All along we have been offering quality health insurance and that is what we stand for. We will still continue to offer affordable and quality health insurance for our clients,” he said.

The Ghana Pharma Awards is to acknowledge players and companies in the health sector, particularly the Pharmaceutical industry who have played a significant role in the growth and development of the industry.

He mentioned the policy for Corporate Institutions, a customized Health Plan for Teachers and other government workers as well as the Apomuden plan for individuals and companies with fewer workers as the game-changing health insurance policies for all.

The award ceremony which is in its second edition is also to promote excellence in the sector

A number of individuals, including the Tobinco CEO Samuel Amo Tobin, picked up the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, with Ernest Bediako Sarpong of Ernest Chemist winning the CEO of the year.