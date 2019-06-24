Video: Alhassan Andani makes startling revelation on banking crisis

Video: Alhassan Andani makes startling revelation on banking crisis
Source: Ghana |Myjoyonline.com | Akyena Brantuo | benjamin.brantuo@myjoyonline.com
Date: 24-06-2019 Time: 11:06:04:am
Share
Mr. Alhassan Andani is also the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank

In this video, the President of the Ghana Association of Bankers makes startling revelations on what caused the recent banking crisis.

Mr. Alhassan Andani, who is also the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd, also spoke about the effects the crisis has had on the economy in general. 

He spoke on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday.  


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
Hotline Documentary: Killing our roses (III) – The Aftermath 
We need to stop the beef - Strongman Burner
Access Bank unveils new logo; targets unbanked population through financial technology

Latest Stories

Commonwealth honours High Commissioner for Dev't achievements across Africa
AFCON 2019: Kodjia strike sees Ivory Coast scrape past South Africa
Iran: New US sanctions target Supreme Leader Khamenei
Standard Chartered, GCX sign MoU to support farmers
Premier picks Health Insurance Brand of the Year 2018
DVLA, Guinness Ghana roll out new drink-drive module
Access Bank unveils new logo; targets unbanked population through financial technology
Anglogold engineer calls for training for artisanal miners

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
Judge throws out Speaker of Parliament immunity letter again
5 Nigerians arrested for allegedly raping woman in husband's presence
I received death threats over Konkonsa show on Radio Gold - Mikki Osei Berko

LIFESTYLE
Ghanaian children depend on only one pediatric cardiologist
ODD NEWS
Woman receives $35 fine for 15 years old seat belt offence
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Mobile industry records over 2,000 fibre cuts in H1 2019 
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region