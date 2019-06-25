China: Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism

China: Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism
Source: Reuters
Date: 25-06-2019 Time: 10:06:02:am
Share

Chinese development projects in Africa must be sustainable, the government’s top diplomat told senior African ministers on Tuesday, as he denounced “outside forces” who seek to vilify cooperation by accusing China of creating debt traps.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $60 billion to African nations at a China-Africa summit on cooperation in September, matching the size of funds offered at the previous summit in Johannesburg in 2015.

Beijing has denied engaging in “debt trap diplomacy” and Xi said in September government debt from Chinese interest-free loans due by the end of the year would be written off for the poorest African nations.

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi told foreign and other ministers from some 50 African countries in Beijing his country does not pursue selfish geopolitical gains in Africa and would never impose its will on others.

He said China’s approach to cooperation with Africa had been different to that of traditional powers.

“For some time, however, some outside forces have tried to vilify and undermine China-Africa cooperation by cooking up (accusations of) so-called neo-colonialism and debt traps, which are totally groundless and are not accepted by African people,” Wang said.

“Such attempts expose a total lack of respect for Africa, lack of understanding about China, absence of knowledge about the true friendship between China and Africa that has stood the test of time,” he said.

Joint projects must be sustainable, he said.


“We need to take forward project cooperation in such a way as to ensure real economic and social benefits and respect market principles,” Wang said.

African countries running up debt they won’t be able to pay back, including to China, should not expect to be bailed out by Western-sponsored debt relief, the United States’ top Africa diplomat warned on Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank began the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative in 1996 to help the world’s poorest countries clear billions of dollars of unsustainable debt.

However, Africa is facing another potential debt crisis, with around 40 percent of low-income countries in the region now in debt distress or at high risk of it, according to an IMF report released a year ago.

Wang said the world should respect Africa.

“The African continent is the independent homeland for the 1.4 billion people of Africa, not a sphere of influence for any major country,” he said.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
AFCON 2019: Black Stars XI v Benin - Kwadwo Asamoah benched
Asantehene destools second chief in a week
NSMQ2019: How St Ignatius used 'Problem of the Day' to kick out a seeded school
'CHRAJ application incompetent' - Freddie Blay shows up in court

Latest Stories

Chinese suspect in banned Rosewood trade re-arrested
Asantehene destools second chief in a week
NSMQ2019: How St Ignatius used 'Problem of the Day' to kick out a seeded school
Partnering musicians as a producer is key – Jayso
First edition of Miss United Continents, Ghana launched
David Bolton releases visuals for ‘Odo Fofro’ featuring Samini 
Nominees for 2019 Hospitality Awards unveiled
US billionaires' group calls for wealth tax

MOST POPULAR
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
4 Gov’t officials in road crash; 3 in critical condition
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
5 Nigerians arrested for allegedly raping woman in husband's presence
NSMQ2019: These 3 schools turned ‘Problem of the Day’ to 'Play of the Day’

LIFESTYLE
How to actually teach your kid the value of money
ODD NEWS
Aggressive seagulls keep couple hostage in their own home for six days
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
How to post to multiple social networks
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region