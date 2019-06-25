GES-SIC Life launch insurance policy for teachers

Share

Widow of George Somuah Bosompem, receiving claims for her husband who was beaten to death by youth of Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with SIC Life Company Limited has launched an insurance policy for teachers.

Under the policy, all teaching and non-teaching staff of the Service who die or suffer a permanent disability would be given a cover of up to ¢18,000 depending on the medical report.

Those who suffer illness such as cancer, stroke, major organ transplant and kidney failure would be given a cover of up ¢9,000. A critical illness that renders a member totally and permanently disabled receives a full pay-out of ¢18,000.

This will attract a monthly premium of ¢10 per month for a member and there is also a cashback of 10% if no claim is made within three years and a monthly premium.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of SIC Life, Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe said the importance of having insurance to fall on when an unfortunate event occurs in one’s life, cannot be overemphasised.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, SIC Life paid claims to survivors of some GES staff who have passed and those incapacitated.



A beneficiary teacher who got his hand amputated after armed robbery attack receiving his money

Mrs Wyns-Dogbe entreated members of GES to consider their personal circumstances and support the programme for their own sake and the future of their families.

For his part, the Director-General of the Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, said initiative forms part of the teacher incentives government promised teachers in the country.

He said GES and SIC Life has embarked on a sensitisation program to inform and educate beneficiaries on the terms of the policy.

“It is our belief that the insurer and management of GES will continuously work on making the policy responsive to the needs of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the service,” he assured.

Prof Opoku Amankwa expressed appreciation to SIC Life for supporting the GES to secure the future of its employees.