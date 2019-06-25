Lawrence Agyinsem elected president of Global Network of Export-Import banks

Share

Lawrence Agyinsem (Left) with his colleagues

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export-Import Bank, (GEXIM), Lawrence Agyinsem has been elected as the president of the Global Network of Export-Import Banks and Development Finance Institutions, (G-NEXID) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr Agyinsem takes over the mantle of leadership from his counterpart in Nigeria, Abubakar Abba Bello.



Lawrence Agyinsem has pledged to work hard to expand the frontiers of the organization to increase trade finance and development among members.

He said trade tension and geopolitics being witnessed now in the world indicate that trade and investment between Africa and Asia hold the key to job creation and development in the south - south corridor.

He added that trade in agribusiness in Africa as at 2018 stood at $6 billion and called for investors from Africa and Asia to take advantage of the development.



The presidency of G-NEXID is a two- year term position renewable for another two years.

Mr Bello said during his tenure the organization has grown in numbers which led to the entry of China and Thailand into the organization.

He urged members to accelerate moves to deepen trade among countries in the south - south corridor in the world. The new president of G-NEXID,

Global Export-Import Bank

The Geneva-based Global Network of Export-import Banks and Development Finance Institutions was set up in 2005 to spur South-South trade and Development. The 14th annual general meeting of the Global Network of Export-import Banks and Development Finance Institutions, G-NEXID is underway in Geneva.

The 14-member organization includes Ghana, Nigeria, India, Indonesia, China, Thailand and multilateral institutions such as Africa Export-import Bank, Afriexim among others.

One of the objectives of G-NEXID is capacity building and sharing of best practices.

During the annual general meeting in Switzerland, Ghana will make a presentation titled ‘drawing synergies from partner organizations to promote industrialization: the experience of Ghana Exim Bank.’

The meeting in Geneva

High on the agenda of include recent trends in South-South trade and investment flows, banking strategies and South-South trade and investment

flows, Bank-intermediated trade finance, trade regulations and trade finance, project finance and sustainable investment.

