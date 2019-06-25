Vodafone’s unveils new offer that allows you to share data in the family

File Photo: Vodafone

Telecom giant, Vodafone Ghana has introduced a new offer which allows clients to share mobile data among family members of up to four.

Are you an office family, brothers/sisters from different mothers or nuclear or extended family?

Vodafone is equipping you with the perfect offer to be constantly in touch with one another even when you are physically apart.

The Vodafone One Family Offer enables you to stay connected throughout the month.

Up to four of you can share data and from the broadband service once you pay the subscription just once a month.

The first of its kind in Ghana, the manager of the account is able to move mobile data to any of the four mobile phones connected to the account.

Explaining the offer, Fixed proposition manager at Vodafone Ghana, George Abban told Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Tuesday that the smallest package is just GHS 120.

The largest offer, he said is GHS800.


To crown it, Abban noted that Vodafone landlines also have unlimited free weekend calls.

“So if you don’t have a Vodafone landline yet, do well to get one,” he said.

Visit Fbb.vodafone.com.gh for more information. 


