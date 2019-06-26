African nations join majority in opposing U.S. blockage at WTO

African nations join majority in opposing U.S. blockage at WTO
Source: Reuters
Date: 26-06-2019 Time: 05:06:37:pm
Share
A report by the World Trade Organization (WTO) suggests trade restrictions among the Group of 20 countries remain at historically high levels

African countries have joined the list of nations wanting an end to a U.S. veto on judicial appointments at the World Trade Organization, a statement showed on Wednesday, meaning a large majority of WTO member states now openly oppose the U.S. position.

A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018.

The United States is blocking new appointments because it says members of the WTO’s Appellate Body, the world’s top trade court, have strayed from their role, overstepped their mandate and broken their own procedural rules.

Critics say that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to neutralise a court that can override U.S. law, and that U.S. officials want revenge for a series of rulings that went against U.S. tariffs.

Most African nations have hitherto been silent on the issue.

While the shift in arithmetic does not affect the United States’ right to wield its veto, it shows Washington is becoming increasingly isolated in its position.

The Appellate Body needs three members to hear each appeal in international trade disputes. But from Dec. 11 it will be down to one, meaning countries may be able to avoid trade enforcement because any appealed dispute would go into legal limbo.

“The African Group is acutely aware that an urgent solution is required to ensure the effective functioning of the WTO’s Appellate Body as a legitimate forum where all Members can exercise equal opportunity in enforcing their rights,” the African Group said in the statement.


“We urge (WTO) members to engage in a solution-based approach and call on members to fill the vacancies on the Appellate Body immediately.”

The African Group comprises 43 countries, according to the WTO website, of whom only South Africa, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia have been directly involved in any of the 584 disputes brought to the WTO since it was set up in 1995.

Trade experts say the dispute system supports the whole of the WTO, and there would be little point in negotiating new rules if there was no effective enforcement mechanism.

African countries have been largely absent from the debate; Only five have signed a 76-country petition regularly raised at monthly WTO dispute-settlement meetings.

But the African statement means a large majority - 114 of the WTO’s 163 member countries - have explicitly called for an immediate end to the U.S. blockage.

The African Group suggested several rule changes to ensure the system keeps working, some of which were similar to proposals from the European Union.

It proposed increasing the number of Appellate Body members from seven to nine, introducing non-renewable seven-year terms, allowing members to finish ongoing cases for two years after their term, and giving them longer to complete each case.

The group also proposed launching the selection of new judges automatically at least three months before an incumbent’s term ends.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
AFCON 2019: Amr Warda sent home by Egypt for disciplinary reasons
Driver in accident involving 4 MDCEs dies in hospital
Ejisu-Jamasi: Irate youth torch house, besiege police station over 'killings'
I never took clothing allowance – Former GEPA Deputy CEO responds

Latest Stories

NSMQ2019: Adisco begin 'journey to the fifth' with superb win
African nations join majority in opposing U.S. blockage at WTO
I never took clothing allowance – Former GEPA Deputy CEO responds
NaCCA warns of imposters in new curriculum training programme
Students consuming cannabis-infused 'shito' - NACOB reveals
AFCON 2019: Omeruo header helps Nigeria qualify for last 16
Ejisu-Jamasi: Irate youth torch house, besiege police station over 'killings'
Driver in accident involving 4 MDCEs dies in hospital

MOST POPULAR
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
4 Gov’t officials in road crash; 3 in critical condition
Rap battle: Medikal vs Strongman, who won?

LIFESTYLE
5 great tips to enjoy a better sleep
ODD NEWS
The shiny cocoons of an exotic butterfly that look like gold jewels
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook may let you turn off obnoxious in-app notification badges
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region